Renee Paquette Discusses Her Pregnancy

In a recent interview with People.com, Renee Young discussed her pregnancy:

"We are so beyond excited to start this new chapter, and now finally having the world know feels like a weight has been lifted off my chest. I am the worst at keeping fun secrets! However I definitely couldn't have predicted that the world would have found out on AEW Dynamite."

"I was thinking about all of these cute different ways that we could break the news to everyone and then bam, Jon just haphazardly spills the beans on Dynamite! But we're a kinda no-frills couple, so I guess it actually fit perfectly."

"We don't even know if it's a boy or a girl yet, but we have options for both scenarios! My maternal instinct is telling me it's a girl. We'll see if I'm right! Naming a person is crazy; it's a lot of pressure to get it right. But I think we'll probably lean towards something classic and timeless!"