Top WWE Executive Recently Released

Many of Brody’s team had been furloughed earlier this year and many were subsequently let go from the company due to recent budget cuts.

PWInsider is reporting his release came on either Wednesday or Thursday after around six years with the company. He also had worked as an advisor to WWE prior to joining the company full-time.

WWE has reportedly decided to release John Brody, who was the Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Partnerships, and Head of International.

SmackDown Quick Results (11/20/2020)

*8-Man Tag* The Street Profits and New Day defeat Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Sami Zayn, and King Corbin *Women’s Survivor Series Qualifer* Natalya defeats Tamina via submission *Singles Ma[...] Nov 20 - *8-Man Tag* The Street Profits and New Day defeat Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Sami Zayn, and King Corbin *Women’s Survivor Series Qualifer* Natalya defeats Tamina via submission *Singles Ma[...]

Man Died On John Cena's New Show 'Wipeout'

TMZ is reporting a man has died after taking part in one of Wipeout’s inflatable courses. The contestant was reported to be experiencing chest pains and medical attention was required on-site fo[...] Nov 20 - TMZ is reporting a man has died after taking part in one of Wipeout’s inflatable courses. The contestant was reported to be experiencing chest pains and medical attention was required on-site fo[...]

WWE Settles Lawsuit Concerning Relationship With Saudi Arabia For $39 Million

WWE has settled a lawsuit concerning their relationship with Saudi Arabia for a whopping $39 million. WWE made a corporate disclosure on Friday revealing that the company settled the lawsuit filed by [...] Nov 20 - WWE has settled a lawsuit concerning their relationship with Saudi Arabia for a whopping $39 million. WWE made a corporate disclosure on Friday revealing that the company settled the lawsuit filed by [...]

Dual-Branded Battle Royal Announced For WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 22nd from the WWE ThunderDome in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced a dual-brand battle royal for the Survivor Series Kickoff show. Below is the [...] Nov 20 - WWE Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 22nd from the WWE ThunderDome in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced a dual-brand battle royal for the Survivor Series Kickoff show. Below is the [...]

Renee Paquette Discusses Her Pregnancy

In a recent interview with People.com, Renee Young discussed her pregnancy: "We are so beyond excited to start this new chapter, and now finally having the world know feels like a weight has b[...] Nov 20 - In a recent interview with People.com, Renee Young discussed her pregnancy: "We are so beyond excited to start this new chapter, and now finally having the world know feels like a weight has b[...]

Top WWE Executive Recently Released

Update Who Supported Vince McMahon's Ban On Third Party Platforms

As previously reported, WWE issued a new ruling which stops talent from using third-party platforms to promote themselves. A new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE President Nic[...] Nov 20 - As previously reported, WWE issued a new ruling which stops talent from using third-party platforms to promote themselves. A new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE President Nic[...]

Sasha Banks: "Whatever Vince wants, that's what I'm going to do."

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Sasha Banks spoke about doing things that Vince McMahon requests on TV. “Whatever Vince wants, that’s what I’m going to do. Anything he gives[...] Nov 20 - In an interview with Bleacher Report, Sasha Banks spoke about doing things that Vince McMahon requests on TV. “Whatever Vince wants, that’s what I’m going to do. Anything he gives[...]

The Undertaker Joins TikTok

Just a day after announcing that he has joined the Cameo platform, The Undertaker has put out an official press release announcing that he has also joined TikTok. WWE Legend Undertaker joins TikTok[...] Nov 20 - Just a day after announcing that he has joined the Cameo platform, The Undertaker has put out an official press release announcing that he has also joined TikTok. WWE Legend Undertaker joins TikTok[...]

Drew McIntyre Still Wants To Wrestle The Undertaker In One More Match

During an interview with SportsKeeda, Drew McIntyre brought up something he had previously mentioned--- wanting to face The Undertaker in one more match. “I wanted to show him how far I&rsquo[...] Nov 20 - During an interview with SportsKeeda, Drew McIntyre brought up something he had previously mentioned--- wanting to face The Undertaker in one more match. “I wanted to show him how far I&rsquo[...]

The Undertaker Is Joining Cameo For A Limited Period

The Undertaker has joined Cameo for a limited time only! The Deadman will be recording 30 limited edition personalized video messages which will be recorded at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-vi[...] Nov 19 - The Undertaker has joined Cameo for a limited time only! The Deadman will be recording 30 limited edition personalized video messages which will be recorded at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-vi[...]

Davey Boy Smith Jr Comment On Possibility Of Returning To WWE

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Davey Boy Smith Jr. revealed a return to WWE is "very possible" in the future. Smith was part of RAW and Smackdown as DH Smith from 2009 - 2011. "I think it&r[...] Nov 19 - In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Davey Boy Smith Jr. revealed a return to WWE is "very possible" in the future. Smith was part of RAW and Smackdown as DH Smith from 2009 - 2011. "I think it&r[...]

CZW Announces Pay-Per-View Events For December

CZW issued the following: CZW On Demand and PPV December 2020 Announcement IT’S ALL-OUT CZW MAYHEM IN DECEMBER ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW! Anything and everything can be used as a weapon i[...] Nov 19 - CZW issued the following: CZW On Demand and PPV December 2020 Announcement IT’S ALL-OUT CZW MAYHEM IN DECEMBER ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW! Anything and everything can be used as a weapon i[...]

Viewership For This Week's AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT

This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 638,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the previous week’s show that did 632,000. The 2-hour broadcast scored a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 d[...] Nov 19 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 638,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the previous week’s show that did 632,000. The 2-hour broadcast scored a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 d[...]

Fifth Member of SmackDown’s Men’s WWE Survivor Series Team Revealed (Spoiler)

WWE Survivor Series 2020 takes place on Sunday with SmackDown airing its go-home show tomorrow night. WWE has yet to announce the final spot for the men’s SmackDown team, however, Fightful is r[...] Nov 19 - WWE Survivor Series 2020 takes place on Sunday with SmackDown airing its go-home show tomorrow night. WWE has yet to announce the final spot for the men’s SmackDown team, however, Fightful is r[...]

The Undertaker Says "Never Say Never" To Another Match

WWE will be presenting a “Final Farewell” for The Undertaker this Sunday at Survivor Series 2020 pay-per-view, which marks 30 years since The Deadman debuted for WWE. During an interview [...] Nov 19 - WWE will be presenting a “Final Farewell” for The Undertaker this Sunday at Survivor Series 2020 pay-per-view, which marks 30 years since The Deadman debuted for WWE. During an interview [...]

Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman Welcomes WWE ThunderDome

WWE ThunderDome will be moving to the Tropicana Field stadium in St. Petersberg, FL from December 11. Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman commented on the move: “The Tampa [...] Nov 19 - WWE ThunderDome will be moving to the Tropicana Field stadium in St. Petersberg, FL from December 11. Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman commented on the move: “The Tampa [...]

Radio VAMPIRO to Premiere on SPREAKER

Boston, MA. – November 20th, 2020 — Following up the successful debut and release of his documentary, “ Nail in the Coffin: The Fall and Rise of Vampiro”, Producer, Artis[...] Nov 19 - Boston, MA. – November 20th, 2020 — Following up the successful debut and release of his documentary, “ Nail in the Coffin: The Fall and Rise of Vampiro”, Producer, Artis[...]

Jon Moxley Reveals That His Wife Renee Young Is Pregnant

During tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley was cutting a promo about his upcoming match against Kenny Omega and noted that he has a "pregnant wife" at home. For those unaware, Moxley is married to for[...] Nov 18 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley was cutting a promo about his upcoming match against Kenny Omega and noted that he has a "pregnant wife" at home. For those unaware, Moxley is married to for[...]

WWE NXT War Games 2020 Pay-Per-View Announced

It was announced on Wednesday's WWE NXT, that War Games Takeover PPV will take place on Sunday, December 6, 2020 Check out the announcement: Are you READY for #NXTTakeOver: WARGAMES?DECEMBER 6th@WW[...] Nov 18 - It was announced on Wednesday's WWE NXT, that War Games Takeover PPV will take place on Sunday, December 6, 2020 Check out the announcement: Are you READY for #NXTTakeOver: WARGAMES?DECEMBER 6th@WW[...]

JTG Believes Shad Gaspard Should Receive WWE's Warrior Award

JTG believes WWE should honor Shad with the Warrior Award at the next Hall Of Fame ceremony for his heroic act which tragically cost him his life. He told the following to Chris Van Vliet: “H[...] Nov 18 - JTG believes WWE should honor Shad with the Warrior Award at the next Hall Of Fame ceremony for his heroic act which tragically cost him his life. He told the following to Chris Van Vliet: “H[...]

Booker T Discusses Zelina Vega’s WWE Release and Chelsea Green’s Injury

On his most recent podcast, Booker T commented on Zelina Vega being released from WWE: “She definitely was one of the Fav 5 for the ladies. She was coming up and one day she’s here, the[...] Nov 18 - On his most recent podcast, Booker T commented on Zelina Vega being released from WWE: “She definitely was one of the Fav 5 for the ladies. She was coming up and one day she’s here, the[...]

Former WWE Women's Champion Open To Working For AEW

Former WWE Superstar Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) discussed possibly working for AEW during a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com: “Well, I’m open to it. I’ve always wante[...] Nov 18 - Former WWE Superstar Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) discussed possibly working for AEW during a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com: “Well, I’m open to it. I’ve always wante[...]

Pro Wrestling Illustrated Reveals Tag Team 50 List

FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been ranked #1 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s inaugural PWI Tag Team 50 list. Here are the top 10: 1. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) 2.[...] Nov 18 - FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been ranked #1 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s inaugural PWI Tag Team 50 list. Here are the top 10: 1. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) 2.[...]