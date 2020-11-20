Update Who Supported Vince McMahon's Ban On Third Party Platforms

As previously reported, WWE issued a new ruling which stops talent from using third-party platforms to promote themselves.

A new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE President Nick Khan ordered the policy but he is not solely responsible for the recent move. WWE had been considering the ban before he joined the company.

Bruce Prichard and Brad Blum were both said to have supported Vince McMahon with their backing not coming as a surprise to anybody. Prichard has his own third party platform, his Something to Wrestle podcast, but he has a clause written into his contract which allows this.