Davey Boy Smith Jr Comment On Possibility Of Returning To WWE
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 19, 2020
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Davey Boy Smith Jr. revealed a return to WWE is "very possible" in the future. Smith was part of RAW and Smackdown as DH Smith from 2009 - 2011.
"I think it’s definitely a possibility. In addition to the WWE Hall of Fame, I was also supposed to be touring regularly with All Japan Pro Wrestling. I had a big opportunity with their Champion Carnival tournament in April, but I couldn’t travel to with the pandemic. I have a lot to think about and a lot of options to weigh, but I’m looking forward to seeing what transpires in my future. A return to WWE is very possible."
Smith's contract with MLW expires next month and several promotions are trying to secure him.
