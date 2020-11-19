WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Fifth Member of SmackDown’s Men’s WWE Survivor Series Team Revealed (Spoiler)
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 19, 2020
WWE Survivor Series 2020 takes place on Sunday with SmackDown airing its go-home show tomorrow night.
WWE has yet to announce the final spot for the men’s SmackDown team, however,
Fightful is reporting that Big E is going to join Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and King Corbin as the final member of the team.
The report notes that the decision was made a few weeks ago and there were plans for him to qualify on last week's SmackDown but the match was nixed due to time constraints.
