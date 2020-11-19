The Undertaker Says "Never Say Never" To Another Match
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 19, 2020
WWE will be presenting a “Final Farewell” for The Undertaker this Sunday at Survivor Series 2020 pay-per-view, which marks 30 years since The Deadman debuted for WWE.
During an interview with ViBe & Wrestling, The Undertaker was asked if his Final Farewell will lead to a match. Here is what he said:
“I don’t know yet what we are going to do, although I can tell you for sure that I will be at Survivor Series. Who knows, never say never, but what you can be sure of is that I will be live at Survivor Series. So we just have to wait and see how things develop between now and November 22.”
