Radio VAMPIRO to Premiere on SPREAKER

Boston, MA. – November 20th, 2020 — Following up the successful debut and release of his documentary, “ Nail in the Coffin: The Fall and Rise of Vampiro”, Producer, Artist, Actor, Director, Father and semi-retired Pro Wrestler VAMPIRO is scheduled to launch his own Radio VAMPIRO Podcasting Network on December 12, 2020. Radio VAMPIRO is set to launch with approximately 50 live tour dates throughout Mexico in early Spring with talks in the works including a subsequent European and Russian speaking tour as well.

“Some of the people in the business counted me out, I think they truly believe that Vampiro has since ‘retired’, They could not be more wrong.” - VAMPIRO

In partnering with Spreaker, Vampiro brings a plethora of knowledge, wisdom and education into his own custom served lineup of content ready Podcasts centered around Parenting, Pop Culture, Paranormal, Music, Pro Wrestling as well as Nutrition and Health. Guests and co-hosts from across the world are lining up and booked for the tour and shows.

“We currently have a 50 date tour secured through Mexico scheduled to begin this Spring and Europe is in the works. Guests are booked, graphics are complete and the Spreaker on board PLUS doing this in two languages makes it extra special for me and all my fans around the world!” - VAMPIRO

Tune in this Friday, November 20th, 2020 - LIVE at 705PM EST for LIVE Q & A via the Irish Whip Podcast Facebook page - www.facebook.com/3Irishboyz as Vampiro discusses his movie, pro wrestling, sports entertainment and makes a MAJOR announcement concerning RADIO Vampiro!