A fight is a fight and when it comes down to it - Jon Moxley is ready to fight tooth & nail for his AEW World Championship. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/QIj6yBjgPo

For those unaware, Moxley is married to former WWE announcer Renee Young.

During tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley was cutting a promo about his upcoming match against Kenny Omega and noted that he has a "pregnant wife" at home.

Jon Moxley Reveals That His Wife Renee Young Is Pregnant

WWE NXT War Games 2020 Pay-Per-View Announced

It was announced on Wednesday's WWE NXT, that War Games Takeover PPV will take place on Sunday, December 6, 2020 Check out the announcement: Are yo[...] Nov 18 - It was announced on Wednesday's WWE NXT, that War Games Takeover PPV will take place on Sunday, December 6, 2020 Check out the announcement: Are yo[...]

JTG Believes Shad Gaspard Should Receive WWE's Warrior Award

JTG believes WWE should honor Shad with the Warrior Award at the next Hall Of Fame ceremony for his heroic act which tragically cost him his life. He [...] Nov 18 - JTG believes WWE should honor Shad with the Warrior Award at the next Hall Of Fame ceremony for his heroic act which tragically cost him his life. He [...]

Booker T Discusses Zelina Vega’s WWE Release and Chelsea Green’s Injury

On his most recent podcast, Booker T commented on Zelina Vega being released from WWE: “She definitely was one of the Fav 5 for the ladies. S[...] Nov 18 - On his most recent podcast, Booker T commented on Zelina Vega being released from WWE: “She definitely was one of the Fav 5 for the ladies. S[...]

Former WWE Women's Champion Open To Working For AEW

Former WWE Superstar Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) discussed possibly working for AEW during a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com: “W[...] Nov 18 - Former WWE Superstar Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) discussed possibly working for AEW during a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com: “W[...]

Pro Wrestling Illustrated Reveals Tag Team 50 List

FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been ranked #1 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s inaugural PWI Tag Team 50 list. Here are the [...] Nov 18 - FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been ranked #1 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s inaugural PWI Tag Team 50 list. Here are the [...]

WWE ThunderDome Moving Somewhere Else, Royal Rumble Plans Might Have Fans

WWE is scheduled to be leaving the Amway Center and will have to move their ThunderDome somewhere else. It is being reported by WrestleVotes that WWE[...] Nov 18 - WWE is scheduled to be leaving the Amway Center and will have to move their ThunderDome somewhere else. It is being reported by WrestleVotes that WWE[...]

Jim Herd Recalls Time Sid Vicious Threatened To Throw Him Out Of A Window

In an interview with Conrad Thompson, Jim Herd recalled the story of Sid Vicious threatening to chuck him out of a window. “Sid Vicious had t[...] Nov 18 - In an interview with Conrad Thompson, Jim Herd recalled the story of Sid Vicious threatening to chuck him out of a window. “Sid Vicious had t[...]

Alex Hammerstone Says WWE Tryout Almost Made Him Leave Wrestling

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Alex Hammerstone of MLW spoke about his tryout with WWE that almost resulted in him leaving the wrestling indust[...] Nov 18 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Alex Hammerstone of MLW spoke about his tryout with WWE that almost resulted in him leaving the wrestling indust[...]

The Undertaker Discusses His Feelings On Roman Reigns/Jey Uso Storyline

During an interview with Vicente Beltrán, The Undertaker gave his honest thoughts on the recent storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso: &ld[...] Nov 17 - During an interview with Vicente Beltrán, The Undertaker gave his honest thoughts on the recent storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso: &ld[...]

Drew McIntyre Reveals Who Owns The Sword He Used On Monday's Raw

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed that the sword used during his entrance on Monday's WWE Raw actually belongs to Vince McMahon! “I was jus[...] Nov 17 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed that the sword used during his entrance on Monday's WWE Raw actually belongs to Vince McMahon! “I was jus[...]

Becky Lynch Reveals Pregnancy Photoshoot

Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch soon to become a mother next month. On Instagram, she shared some pregnancy photos which you can che[...] Nov 17 - Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch soon to become a mother next month. On Instagram, she shared some pregnancy photos which you can che[...]

ROH Officially Announces Final Battle 2020

ROH issued the following: FINAL BATTLE PAY-PER-VIEW SET FOR DEC. 18Ring of Honor makes its long-awaited return to pay-per-view with Final Battle 2020[...] Nov 17 - ROH issued the following: FINAL BATTLE PAY-PER-VIEW SET FOR DEC. 18Ring of Honor makes its long-awaited return to pay-per-view with Final Battle 2020[...]

Renee Paquette Launching A New Podcast Called "Oral Sessions"

Renee Paquette (Young) announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she has a brand new podcast Oral Sessions launching on November 24. Paquette posted: [...] Nov 17 - Renee Paquette (Young) announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she has a brand new podcast Oral Sessions launching on November 24. Paquette posted: [...]

Matt Sydal Officially Signs Contract With AEW

Matt Sydal is officially All Elite, signing a contract with the company which was announced on Twitter today. Sydal first made his AEW debut during t[...] Nov 17 - Matt Sydal is officially All Elite, signing a contract with the company which was announced on Twitter today. Sydal first made his AEW debut during t[...]

WWE Raw Viewership For Survivor Series Go-Home Show

Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.779 million viewers on USA Network which was up from last week's 1.690 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. For this[...] Nov 17 - Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.779 million viewers on USA Network which was up from last week's 1.690 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. For this[...]

Big Update On Plans For Edge At WWE WrestleMania 37

Insider Twitter @WrestleVotes is reporting the following on Edge and WWE Wrestlemania 37 in 2021. WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edg[...] Nov 17 - Insider Twitter @WrestleVotes is reporting the following on Edge and WWE Wrestlemania 37 in 2021. WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edg[...]

MLW Returning To TV This Wednesday

MLW has announced that they will return to television on Wednesday, November 18th. They're broadcasting on Fubo Sports, and MLW Fusion will air on Be[...] Nov 17 - MLW has announced that they will return to television on Wednesday, November 18th. They're broadcasting on Fubo Sports, and MLW Fusion will air on Be[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Will Be Backstage At Survivor Series

It is being reported by PWInsider that Kurt Angle is going to be backstage at this year's WWE Survivor Series. It's being assumed that this is for Un[...] Nov 17 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Kurt Angle is going to be backstage at this year's WWE Survivor Series. It's being assumed that this is for Un[...]

Retribution Has Hijacked WWE's Twitter

The rebellious faction of Retribution has just taken control of WWE's Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/JeB8FrGB7h — WWE (@WWE) November 17, [...] Nov 17 - The rebellious faction of Retribution has just taken control of WWE's Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/JeB8FrGB7h — WWE (@WWE) November 17, [...]

SmackDown Star Might Be Getting Old Ring Name Back

It's looking as though SmackDown star Murphy might be getting his old ring name back, if we're going by his behavior on social media, as he has change[...] Nov 17 - It's looking as though SmackDown star Murphy might be getting his old ring name back, if we're going by his behavior on social media, as he has change[...]

PHOTO: Xavier Woods Was Once A Child Model

Yes, I was a child model for a hot second. As promised on the #NewDayPod here is the picture... pic.twitter.com/9Zb8V4IB80 — Austin #Creed4G4[...] Nov 16 - Yes, I was a child model for a hot second. As promised on the #NewDayPod here is the picture... pic.twitter.com/9Zb8V4IB80 — Austin #Creed4G4[...]

Eric Bischoff Says "There Is A Lot Of Risk" To Pro Wrestling Unionizing

On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed pro-wrestling possibly unionizing: “There is a lot of risk. I can unde[...] Nov 16 - On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed pro-wrestling possibly unionizing: “There is a lot of risk. I can unde[...]

Drew McIntyre Regains WWE Championship On Raw

Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Monday's WWE Raw to regain the WWE Championship. McIntyre's win now means he will face WWE Uni[...] Nov 16 - Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Monday's WWE Raw to regain the WWE Championship. McIntyre's win now means he will face WWE Uni[...]