JTG Believes Shad Gaspard Should Receive WWE's Warrior Award

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 18, 2020

JTG believes WWE should honor Shad with the Warrior Award at the next Hall Of Fame ceremony for his heroic act which tragically cost him his life. He told the following to Chris Van Vliet:

“He definitely should. I don’t know what’s a bigger heroic act than putting his life on the line for his son. But honestly, he would have done it if it was another child. If it was me, he probably would have did the same exact thing.”

On thinking about Shad:

“Every day. I’ve got a lot of photos in my room of Shad. I have so many photos of Shad in my phone. When I’m scrolling, I can’t get away from him. But it’s a good thing though.”

On how close they were:

“I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but me and Shad were best friends. We were like brothers. We were pretty much like family. I spent a few Thanksgivings with him and his family. If I had an issue or financial problem or if I just had like personal problems, he was there for me. He was always there for me.”


