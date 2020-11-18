WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Booker T Discusses Zelina Vega’s WWE Release and Chelsea Green’s Injury
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 18, 2020
On his most recent podcast, Booker T commented on Zelina Vega being released from WWE:
“She definitely was one of the Fav 5 for the ladies. She was coming up and one day she’s here, the next day she’s gone. Watching her on her Twitch Channel talk about it broke my heart watching her cry. One thing about it is we move on. We find ourselves landing and keep doing our thing. I’m sad to see her go because I thought she was talent. I thought she was someone that could have really made a huge difference as far as the card. We are always looking for stars just like any other business. Like I said before, the young guys are going to have to figure out how this thing is going to work more than anything. I say this because, I pose the question to myself, what would I do? Well, I’m not from this era. I’m from the era before and things were different for me. I’m not talent on the roster anymore. I’m sure if I was, I would be in the same predicament that each and every one of the stars are right now. Guys, figure it out because at the end of the day, it’s a bigger picture. At the end of the day, you hope the pot of gold is at the end of the rainbow or you have someone like Zelina who said I created that pot of gold for myself. I can appreciate that as well but I wanted to say above all, I’m going to miss her because she was talent.”
Booker T talked about Chelsea Green’s wrist injury which she sustained on Smackdown:
“I was just talking to Chelsea a couple weeks ago and I was talking to her about a match I was showing on film study in my classes. I was showing a match with her against Charlotte Flair. It was a match she had in NXT. I was talking about how green Chelsea was and how experienced Charlotte was and the difference between the two of them and how they were working in that same match with each other. You can see and notice the difference between the two. None of it was the big things they did. All of it was the small things. That’s what Chelsea needs to work on. I didn’t see what she actually did to get injured but what I noticed about Chelsea was how she would move and not really pay attention to where she was going before she started her trip. It seemed like she would get on a road and start going and then she would pull out the GPS and figure out on the road where she was. You can’t do that in this business. I always say navigate your way through a match. By saying navigate, you have to know where you are going before you get there before you even think about going.”
Nov 18 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley was cutting a promo about his upcoming match against Kenny Omega and noted that he has a "pregnant wife" at home. For those unaware, Moxley is married to for[...]
WWE NXT War Games 2020 Pay-Per-View Announced It was announced on Wednesday's WWE NXT, that War Games Takeover PPV will take place on Sunday, December 6, 2020 Check out the announcement: Are you READY for #NXTTakeOver: WARGAMES?DECEMBER 6th@WW[...]
Becky Lynch Reveals Pregnancy Photoshoot Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch soon to become a mother next month. On Instagram, she shared some pregnancy photos which you can check out below. As previously reported, Seth Rollin[...]
ROH Officially Announces Final Battle 2020 ROH issued the following: FINAL BATTLE PAY-PER-VIEW SET FOR DEC. 18Ring of Honor makes its long-awaited return to pay-per-view with Final Battle 2020 on Dec. 18. The big announcement was made on &ldq[...]
Matt Sydal Officially Signs Contract With AEW Matt Sydal is officially All Elite, signing a contract with the company which was announced on Twitter today. Sydal first made his AEW debut during the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out and has bee[...]
WWE Raw Viewership For Survivor Series Go-Home Show Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.779 million viewers on USA Network which was up from last week's 1.690 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.868 million vi[...]
MLW Returning To TV This Wednesday MLW has announced that they will return to television on Wednesday, November 18th. They're broadcasting on Fubo Sports, and MLW Fusion will air on BeIN sports.[...]
Retribution Has Hijacked WWE's Twitter The rebellious faction of Retribution has just taken control of WWE's Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/JeB8FrGB7h — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020 The @WWE account is mine. — Mustafa[...]
SmackDown Star Might Be Getting Old Ring Name Back It's looking as though SmackDown star Murphy might be getting his old ring name back, if we're going by his behavior on social media, as he has changed his Twitter display name to Buddy Murphy. The o[...]
PHOTO: Xavier Woods Was Once A Child Model Yes, I was a child model for a hot second. As promised on the #NewDayPod here is the picture... pic.twitter.com/9Zb8V4IB80 — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) Nove[...]
Drew McIntyre Regains WWE Championship On Raw Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Monday's WWE Raw to regain the WWE Championship. McIntyre's win now means he will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this Sunday at the Su[...]
WWE RAW Quick Results (11/16/2020) Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Lana New Day defeated Hurt Business to retain WWE Tag-Team Championships Retribution defeated Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, Sh[...]
