Booker T Discusses Zelina Vega’s WWE Release and Chelsea Green’s Injury

On his most recent podcast, Booker T commented on Zelina Vega being released from WWE:

“She definitely was one of the Fav 5 for the ladies. She was coming up and one day she’s here, the next day she’s gone. Watching her on her Twitch Channel talk about it broke my heart watching her cry. One thing about it is we move on. We find ourselves landing and keep doing our thing. I’m sad to see her go because I thought she was talent. I thought she was someone that could have really made a huge difference as far as the card. We are always looking for stars just like any other business. Like I said before, the young guys are going to have to figure out how this thing is going to work more than anything. I say this because, I pose the question to myself, what would I do? Well, I’m not from this era. I’m from the era before and things were different for me. I’m not talent on the roster anymore. I’m sure if I was, I would be in the same predicament that each and every one of the stars are right now. Guys, figure it out because at the end of the day, it’s a bigger picture. At the end of the day, you hope the pot of gold is at the end of the rainbow or you have someone like Zelina who said I created that pot of gold for myself. I can appreciate that as well but I wanted to say above all, I’m going to miss her because she was talent.”

Booker T talked about Chelsea Green’s wrist injury which she sustained on Smackdown:

“I was just talking to Chelsea a couple weeks ago and I was talking to her about a match I was showing on film study in my classes. I was showing a match with her against Charlotte Flair. It was a match she had in NXT. I was talking about how green Chelsea was and how experienced Charlotte was and the difference between the two of them and how they were working in that same match with each other. You can see and notice the difference between the two. None of it was the big things they did. All of it was the small things. That’s what Chelsea needs to work on. I didn’t see what she actually did to get injured but what I noticed about Chelsea was how she would move and not really pay attention to where she was going before she started her trip. It seemed like she would get on a road and start going and then she would pull out the GPS and figure out on the road where she was. You can’t do that in this business. I always say navigate your way through a match. By saying navigate, you have to know where you are going before you get there before you even think about going.”

