Pro Wrestling Illustrated Reveals Tag Team 50 List
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 18, 2020
FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been ranked #1 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s inaugural PWI Tag Team 50 list.
Here are the top 10:
1. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
2. Kenny Omega and Adam Page
3. Golden Role Models (Bayley and current SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks)
4. The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander)
5. The Street Profits (current SmackDown Tag Team Champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)
6. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa)
7. Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M)
8. The New Day (Big E, current RAW Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston)
9. Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane and current RAW Women’s Champion Asuka)
10. Roppongi 3k (Yoh and Sho)
