Jim Herd Recalls Time Sid Vicious Threatened To Throw Him Out Of A Window

“Sid Vicious had the greatest body of any other wrestlers we ever had. He was Adonis. I remember vividly the day he finally left after all the arguments and negotiations. One of the openings of one of his bouts, we had him in limbo with one light above him on a turntable, turning, before he went to the ring. Just a spectacular opening. You could never seem to satisfy him. He comes in my office and says, ‘Okay, here’s what I want.’ He wanted summers off, he wanted this much money, I want that, I want this. He said, ‘If you don’t give it to me, I’m gonna quit and throw you out that [window]’ on the 12th floor. I said, ‘If I could get to the pistol in my briefcase before you throw me out, I will blow your head off.’ He turned around and left. That was the end of it.”

In an interview with Conrad Thompson, Jim Herd recalled the story of Sid Vicious threatening to chuck him out of a window.

