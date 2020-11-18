WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Alex Hammerstone Says WWE Tryout Almost Made Him Leave Wrestling

Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Nov 18, 2020

Alex Hammerstone Says WWE Tryout Almost Made Him Leave Wrestling

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Alex Hammerstone of MLW spoke about his tryout with WWE that almost resulted in him leaving the wrestling industry.

“I was probably 5 matches in my career and Hawaiin Ryan took my headshot and a promo package for me and sent it to his connection at WWE and said you need to sign this kid. I had a tryout in my first year. I went there and it was an eye opening experience. I knew I wasn’t ready. It was a reality check.

That first one was a wash because I didn’t think I was ready for it. I didn’t ask for it. I had one a couple years after that when I was actually wrestling. I don’t think I was great by any means, but I got it. I knew what I was doing. I knew all the basics and all the drills. I did the tryout and it was a no. That was me knocking on their door telling them I was ready but they said I was not quite there yet and to keep honing my craft. After a couple more years, they hit me up and said they want to bring me in for a tryout.

This last one was bizarre because not only did they invite me to this one, but I was treated very differently than the rest of the people around me as far as my perception. I was treated, like, ‘hey, good to see you Hammer.’ It was like basically this a formality and we are going to hire you. That’s what it felt like. I did all the drills.

They pulled me aside and wanted to film something for the WWE website with me. They literally put up a package and you can still find it on Youtube and the WWE site. They put a package of me and my experience at the tryout. It was very much like this is one of the guys we signed. After the workout, they told the others there ‘You see what we expect and if you want a job here, you need to look like that guy and work like that guy’ as they pointed to me.

It was like that the whole time. Even up until the very last thing that happened, they were talking to everybody and they said ‘You will hear from us in about six weeks. Thanks for your hard work.’

Everyone started walking away and one of the bossmen said ‘Hammer, get over here. Can you pass your drug test in two weeks?’ I said I can pass it tomorrow. Within less than a week a series of emails go back and forth between me and the company.

I started talking to somebody in the company who I didn’t know and they didn’t know me. It was frustrating because he said, ‘We are concerned because you are coming from a bodybuilding background and that we know that’s a drug sport.’ I said I’ve been wrestling for almost 10 years and have had a thousand wrestling matches and I’ve done one bodybuilding competition. Am I a bodybuilder or am I a wrestler who did this one time on the side? We got through all that nonsense. They said we want to bring you in and start the hiring process. This is the end of November of 2017. The conversation was basically for me to be ready to move to Florida by May or June (2018).

I sent in my paperwork and they did my background check. The next step was my medical test and it’s not happening and it’s not happening and I started pestering them what’s going on. This is around April, keeping in mind I’m getting ready to move in May. They said, ‘Sorry to inform you, but we are way too full right now. We’ve hired way too many people this year and we can’t bring you in.’ It didn’t say give us three months. It just said we can’t bring you in. It was a rough time. That experience almost made me quit wrestling.

I was very close. I was on autopilot for all of 2018. I wanted to quit but I wasn’t sure. I didn’t reach back out to them. I was doing my thing and was planning my exit from pro wrestling and thinking what would be my next move. I ended up switching my character around and MLW offered me a contract and that window is what saved my career where I not only got it back on track, but it rejuvenated my love for pro wrestling.”

Source: WrestlingNews.co
>>> Jump To Comments

Tags: #alex hammerstone #wwe #mlw
https://wrestlr.me/65296/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Nov 18
WWE ThunderDome Moving Somewhere Else, Royal Rumble Plans Might Have Fans
WWE is scheduled to be leaving the Amway Center and will have to move their ThunderDome somewhere else. It is being reported by WrestleVotes that WWE[...]
Nov 18 - WWE is scheduled to be leaving the Amway Center and will have to move their ThunderDome somewhere else. It is being reported by WrestleVotes that WWE[...]
Nov 18
Jim Herd Recalls Time Sid Vicious Threatened To Throw Him Out Of A Window
In an interview with Conrad Thompson, Jim Herd recalled the story of Sid Vicious threatening to chuck him out of a window. “Sid Vicious had t[...]
Nov 18 - In an interview with Conrad Thompson, Jim Herd recalled the story of Sid Vicious threatening to chuck him out of a window. “Sid Vicious had t[...]
Nov 18
Alex Hammerstone Says WWE Tryout Almost Made Him Leave Wrestling
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Alex Hammerstone of MLW spoke about his tryout with WWE that almost resulted in him leaving the wrestling indust[...]
Nov 18 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Alex Hammerstone of MLW spoke about his tryout with WWE that almost resulted in him leaving the wrestling indust[...]
Nov 17
The Undertaker Discusses His Feelings On Roman Reigns/Jey Uso Storyline
During an interview with Vicente Beltrán, The Undertaker gave his honest thoughts on the recent storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso: &ld[...]
Nov 17 - During an interview with Vicente Beltrán, The Undertaker gave his honest thoughts on the recent storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso: &ld[...]
Nov 17
Drew McIntyre Reveals Who Owns The Sword He Used On Monday's Raw
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed that the sword used during his entrance on Monday's WWE Raw actually belongs to Vince McMahon! “I was jus[...]
Nov 17 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed that the sword used during his entrance on Monday's WWE Raw actually belongs to Vince McMahon! “I was jus[...]
Nov 17
Becky Lynch Reveals Pregnancy Photoshoot
Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch soon to become a mother next month. On Instagram, she shared some pregnancy photos which you can che[...]
Nov 17 - Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch soon to become a mother next month. On Instagram, she shared some pregnancy photos which you can che[...]

Nov 17
ROH Officially Announces Final Battle 2020
ROH issued the following: FINAL BATTLE PAY-PER-VIEW SET FOR DEC. 18Ring of Honor makes its long-awaited return to pay-per-view with Final Battle 2020[...]
Nov 17 - ROH issued the following: FINAL BATTLE PAY-PER-VIEW SET FOR DEC. 18Ring of Honor makes its long-awaited return to pay-per-view with Final Battle 2020[...]
Nov 17
Renee Paquette Launching A New Podcast Called "Oral Sessions"
Renee Paquette (Young) announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she has a brand new podcast Oral Sessions launching on November 24. Paquette posted: [...]
Nov 17 - Renee Paquette (Young) announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she has a brand new podcast Oral Sessions launching on November 24. Paquette posted: [...]
Nov 17
Matt Sydal Officially Signs Contract With AEW
Matt Sydal is officially All Elite, signing a contract with the company which was announced on Twitter today. Sydal first made his AEW debut during t[...]
Nov 17 - Matt Sydal is officially All Elite, signing a contract with the company which was announced on Twitter today. Sydal first made his AEW debut during t[...]
Nov 17
WWE Raw Viewership For Survivor Series Go-Home Show
Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.779 million viewers on USA Network which was up from last week's 1.690 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. For this[...]
Nov 17 - Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.779 million viewers on USA Network which was up from last week's 1.690 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. For this[...]
Nov 17
Big Update On Plans For Edge At WWE WrestleMania 37
Insider Twitter @WrestleVotes is reporting the following on Edge and WWE Wrestlemania 37 in 2021. WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edg[...]
Nov 17 - Insider Twitter @WrestleVotes is reporting the following on Edge and WWE Wrestlemania 37 in 2021. WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edg[...]

Nov 17
MLW Returning To TV This Wednesday
MLW has announced that they will return to television on Wednesday, November 18th. They're broadcasting on Fubo Sports, and MLW Fusion will air on Be[...]
Nov 17 - MLW has announced that they will return to television on Wednesday, November 18th. They're broadcasting on Fubo Sports, and MLW Fusion will air on Be[...]
Nov 17
WWE Hall of Famer Will Be Backstage At Survivor Series
It is being reported by PWInsider that Kurt Angle is going to be backstage at this year's WWE Survivor Series. It's being assumed that this is for Un[...]
Nov 17 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Kurt Angle is going to be backstage at this year's WWE Survivor Series. It's being assumed that this is for Un[...]
Nov 17
Retribution Has Hijacked WWE's Twitter
The rebellious faction of Retribution has just taken control of WWE's Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/JeB8FrGB7h — WWE (@WWE) November 17, [...]
Nov 17 - The rebellious faction of Retribution has just taken control of WWE's Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/JeB8FrGB7h — WWE (@WWE) November 17, [...]
Nov 17
SmackDown Star Might Be Getting Old Ring Name Back
It's looking as though SmackDown star Murphy might be getting his old ring name back, if we're going by his behavior on social media, as he has change[...]
Nov 17 - It's looking as though SmackDown star Murphy might be getting his old ring name back, if we're going by his behavior on social media, as he has change[...]
Nov 16
PHOTO: Xavier Woods Was Once A Child Model
Yes, I was a child model for a hot second. As promised on the #NewDayPod here is the picture... pic.twitter.com/9Zb8V4IB80 — Austin #Creed4G4[...]
Nov 16 - Yes, I was a child model for a hot second. As promised on the #NewDayPod here is the picture... pic.twitter.com/9Zb8V4IB80 — Austin #Creed4G4[...]
Nov 16
Eric Bischoff Says "There Is A Lot Of Risk" To Pro Wrestling Unionizing
On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed pro-wrestling possibly unionizing: “There is a lot of risk. I can unde[...]
Nov 16 - On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed pro-wrestling possibly unionizing: “There is a lot of risk. I can unde[...]
Nov 16
Drew McIntyre Regains WWE Championship On Raw
Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Monday's WWE Raw to regain the WWE Championship. McIntyre's win now means he will face WWE Uni[...]
Nov 16 - Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Monday's WWE Raw to regain the WWE Championship. McIntyre's win now means he will face WWE Uni[...]
Nov 16
WWE RAW Quick Results (11/16/2020)
Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Lana New Day defeated Hurt Business to retain WWE Tag-Team Championships Re[...]
Nov 16 - Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Lana New Day defeated Hurt Business to retain WWE Tag-Team Championships Re[...]
Nov 16
Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce Replace Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke In Survivor Series Team
WWE is claiming that due to injuries suffered tonight, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been taken out of Survivor Series. In their place, WWE has put [...]
Nov 16 - WWE is claiming that due to injuries suffered tonight, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been taken out of Survivor Series. In their place, WWE has put [...]
Nov 16
WWE Raw Results: Raw Tag Team Title Match
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully defended their championships against[...]
Nov 16 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully defended their championships against[...]
Nov 16
WWE Raw Results: Did Lana Go Through a Table Again?
Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, which saw the team of Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Raw Women's Cha[...]
Nov 16 - Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, which saw the team of Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Raw Women's Cha[...]
Nov 16
Randy Orton Fined By WWE For Recent Actions
WWE issued a statement noting WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined by the company. WWE noted that Orton was fined an undisclosed amount of money f[...]
Nov 16 - WWE issued a statement noting WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined by the company. WWE noted that Orton was fined an undisclosed amount of money f[...]
Nov 16
Update On Spoiler For Tonight's WWE Raw Main Event
It was previously reported the as of late last week the plan is for Randy Orton to retain his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on tonight’[...]
Nov 16 - It was previously reported the as of late last week the plan is for Randy Orton to retain his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on tonight’[...]
Nov 16
‘The Bruiser’ RJ Meyer Passes Away Following Leukemia Battle
Independent wrestler RJ Meyer has sadly passed away following a battle with leukemia. Meyer was diagnosed with the disease in March, 2019 after a rout[...]
Nov 16 - Independent wrestler RJ Meyer has sadly passed away following a battle with leukemia. Meyer was diagnosed with the disease in March, 2019 after a rout[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π