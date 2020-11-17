Drew McIntyre Reveals Who Owns The Sword He Used On Monday's Raw

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed that the sword used during his entrance on Monday's WWE Raw actually belongs to Vince McMahon!

“I was just thinking what could be cool, but obviously he [Vince] likes to take it a little bit further and suddenly we had the sword, then we had the pyro and he was very hands-on with it. And I guess I’ll let the cat out of the bag, the sword that I had is actually Vince’s sword that was gifted to him by Stephanie and Hunter. I believe the conversation went, ‘We need a sword’, ‘We don’t have a sword sir’, ‘I have a sword’. And I heard that story and told him, ‘Of course you have a sword’.

I believe Hunter and Stephanie were in Scotland, and they got it legitimately from a sword manufacturer. I’m from Scotland, I’ve never seen the sword store, but they went out of their way to get a legitimate Scottish Claymore as a gift, and then suddenly I was walking by the ring with the big sword and Hunter was like, ‘Didn’t I get that for Vince?’ … ‘Yes you did’.”