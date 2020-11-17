WWE Raw Viewership For Survivor Series Go-Home Show

Overall, this week's show drew a 0.52 in the key 18-49 demographic.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.868 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.847 million), the second hour drew 1.740 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.690 million) and the final hour drew 1.728 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.532 million). The third-hour viewership was the best since the ThunderDome debut on August 24 and the second-best since June 22.

Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.779 million viewers on USA Network which was up from last week's 1.690 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily .

The Undertaker Discusses His Feelings On Roman Reigns/Jey Uso Storyline

During an interview with Vicente Beltrán, The Undertaker gave his honest thoughts on the recent storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso: “That’s a good question. I think athletes[...] Nov 17 - During an interview with Vicente Beltrán, The Undertaker gave his honest thoughts on the recent storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso: “That’s a good question. I think athletes[...]

Drew McIntyre Reveals Who Owns The Sword He Used On Monday's Raw

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed that the sword used during his entrance on Monday's WWE Raw actually belongs to Vince McMahon! “I was just thinking what could be cool, but obviously he [V[...] Nov 17 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed that the sword used during his entrance on Monday's WWE Raw actually belongs to Vince McMahon! “I was just thinking what could be cool, but obviously he [V[...]

Becky Lynch Reveals Pregnancy Photoshoot

Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch soon to become a mother next month. On Instagram, she shared some pregnancy photos which you can check out below. As previously reported, Seth Rollin[...] Nov 17 - Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch soon to become a mother next month. On Instagram, she shared some pregnancy photos which you can check out below. As previously reported, Seth Rollin[...]

ROH Officially Announces Final Battle 2020

ROH issued the following: FINAL BATTLE PAY-PER-VIEW SET FOR DEC. 18Ring of Honor makes its long-awaited return to pay-per-view with Final Battle 2020 on Dec. 18. The big announcement was made on &ldq[...] Nov 17 - ROH issued the following: FINAL BATTLE PAY-PER-VIEW SET FOR DEC. 18Ring of Honor makes its long-awaited return to pay-per-view with Final Battle 2020 on Dec. 18. The big announcement was made on &ldq[...]

Renee Paquette Launching A New Podcast Called "Oral Sessions"

Renee Paquette (Young) announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she has a brand new podcast Oral Sessions launching on November 24. Paquette posted: "Woohoo!! A brand spanking new podcast coming you[...] Nov 17 - Renee Paquette (Young) announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she has a brand new podcast Oral Sessions launching on November 24. Paquette posted: "Woohoo!! A brand spanking new podcast coming you[...]

Matt Sydal Officially Signs Contract With AEW

Matt Sydal is officially All Elite, signing a contract with the company which was announced on Twitter today. Sydal first made his AEW debut during the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out and has bee[...] Nov 17 - Matt Sydal is officially All Elite, signing a contract with the company which was announced on Twitter today. Sydal first made his AEW debut during the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out and has bee[...]

Big Update On Plans For Edge At WWE WrestleMania 37

Insider Twitter @WrestleVotes is reporting the following on Edge and WWE Wrestlemania 37 in 2021. WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edge vs Randy Orton has been the long standing plan, [...] Nov 17 - Insider Twitter @WrestleVotes is reporting the following on Edge and WWE Wrestlemania 37 in 2021. WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edge vs Randy Orton has been the long standing plan, [...]

MLW Returning To TV This Wednesday

MLW has announced that they will return to television on Wednesday, November 18th. They're broadcasting on Fubo Sports, and MLW Fusion will air on BeIN sports.[...] Nov 17 - MLW has announced that they will return to television on Wednesday, November 18th. They're broadcasting on Fubo Sports, and MLW Fusion will air on BeIN sports.[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Will Be Backstage At Survivor Series

It is being reported by PWInsider that Kurt Angle is going to be backstage at this year's WWE Survivor Series. It's being assumed that this is for Undertaker's Final Farewell, which is happening duri[...] Nov 17 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Kurt Angle is going to be backstage at this year's WWE Survivor Series. It's being assumed that this is for Undertaker's Final Farewell, which is happening duri[...]

Retribution Has Hijacked WWE's Twitter

The rebellious faction of Retribution has just taken control of WWE's Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/JeB8FrGB7h — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020 The @WWE account is mine. — Mustafa[...] Nov 17 - The rebellious faction of Retribution has just taken control of WWE's Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/JeB8FrGB7h — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020 The @WWE account is mine. — Mustafa[...]

SmackDown Star Might Be Getting Old Ring Name Back

It's looking as though SmackDown star Murphy might be getting his old ring name back, if we're going by his behavior on social media, as he has changed his Twitter display name to Buddy Murphy. The o[...] Nov 17 - It's looking as though SmackDown star Murphy might be getting his old ring name back, if we're going by his behavior on social media, as he has changed his Twitter display name to Buddy Murphy. The o[...]

PHOTO: Xavier Woods Was Once A Child Model

Yes, I was a child model for a hot second. As promised on the #NewDayPod here is the picture... pic.twitter.com/9Zb8V4IB80 — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) Nove[...] Nov 16 - Yes, I was a child model for a hot second. As promised on the #NewDayPod here is the picture... pic.twitter.com/9Zb8V4IB80 — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) Nove[...]

Eric Bischoff Says "There Is A Lot Of Risk" To Pro Wrestling Unionizing

On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed pro-wrestling possibly unionizing: “There is a lot of risk. I can understand the tendency for people to get excited abou[...] Nov 16 - On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed pro-wrestling possibly unionizing: “There is a lot of risk. I can understand the tendency for people to get excited abou[...]

Drew McIntyre Regains WWE Championship On Raw

Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Monday's WWE Raw to regain the WWE Championship. McIntyre's win now means he will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this Sunday at the Su[...] Nov 16 - Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Monday's WWE Raw to regain the WWE Championship. McIntyre's win now means he will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this Sunday at the Su[...]

WWE RAW Quick Results (11/16/2020)

Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Lana New Day defeated Hurt Business to retain WWE Tag-Team Championships Retribution defeated Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, Sh[...] Nov 16 - Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Lana New Day defeated Hurt Business to retain WWE Tag-Team Championships Retribution defeated Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, Sh[...]

Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce Replace Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke In Survivor Series Team

WWE is claiming that due to injuries suffered tonight, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been taken out of Survivor Series. In their place, WWE has put Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. BREAKING NEWS: Du[...] Nov 16 - WWE is claiming that due to injuries suffered tonight, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been taken out of Survivor Series. In their place, WWE has put Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. BREAKING NEWS: Du[...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Tag Team Title Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully defended their championships against the challenge of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alex[...] Nov 16 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully defended their championships against the challenge of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alex[...]

WWE Raw Results: Did Lana Go Through a Table Again?

Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, which saw the team of Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Raw Women's Champion Asuka square off against Lana and the WWE Wo[...] Nov 16 - Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, which saw the team of Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Raw Women's Champion Asuka square off against Lana and the WWE Wo[...]

Randy Orton Fined By WWE For Recent Actions

WWE issued a statement noting WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined by the company. WWE noted that Orton was fined an undisclosed amount of money for putting his hands on Adam Pearce last week on R[...] Nov 16 - WWE issued a statement noting WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined by the company. WWE noted that Orton was fined an undisclosed amount of money for putting his hands on Adam Pearce last week on R[...]

Update On Spoiler For Tonight's WWE Raw Main Event

It was previously reported the as of late last week the plan is for Randy Orton to retain his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, according to Earlie[...] Nov 16 - It was previously reported the as of late last week the plan is for Randy Orton to retain his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, according to Earlie[...]

‘The Bruiser’ RJ Meyer Passes Away Following Leukemia Battle

Independent wrestler RJ Meyer has sadly passed away following a battle with leukemia. Meyer was diagnosed with the disease in March, 2019 after a routine checkup with his doctor. He spent a lot of ti[...] Nov 16 - Independent wrestler RJ Meyer has sadly passed away following a battle with leukemia. Meyer was diagnosed with the disease in March, 2019 after a routine checkup with his doctor. He spent a lot of ti[...]

Independent Wrestler Alex Ocean Apologizes For Saying "F**k Eddie Guerrero"

Independent wrestler Alex Ocean took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for a distasteful comment made about Eddie Guerrero during Saturday’s ICW: No Holds Barred event. Ocean defeated Akira dur[...] Nov 16 - Independent wrestler Alex Ocean took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for a distasteful comment made about Eddie Guerrero during Saturday’s ICW: No Holds Barred event. Ocean defeated Akira dur[...]

Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Raw

On tonight's WWE Raw Randy Orton will be defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. A report from WrestlingNews.co notes that as of late last week, Orton is scheduled to retain his title t[...] Nov 16 - On tonight's WWE Raw Randy Orton will be defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. A report from WrestlingNews.co notes that as of late last week, Orton is scheduled to retain his title t[...]