WWE Raw Viewership For Survivor Series Go-Home Show
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 17, 2020
Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.779 million viewers on USA Network which was up from last week's 1.690 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.
For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.868 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.847 million), the second hour drew 1.740 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.690 million) and the final hour drew 1.728 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.532 million). The third-hour viewership was the best since the ThunderDome debut on August 24 and the second-best since June 22.
Overall, this week's show drew a 0.52 in the key 18-49 demographic.
WWE Raw Viewership For Survivor Series Go-Home Show Monday's WWE Raw drew 1.779 million viewers on USA Network which was up from last week's 1.690 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.868 million vi[...]
