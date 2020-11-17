WWE Hall of Famer Will Be Backstage At Survivor Series

It is being reported by PWInsider that Kurt Angle is going to be backstage at this year's WWE Survivor Series.

It's being assumed that this is for Undertaker's Final Farewell, which is happening during the show. But he may be there to do WWE Network related things, either instead of or also.

Angle had been previously requested to return in the past to come in as Matt Riddle's manager, but he declined both that offer, and another offer from Impact Wrestling to appear at Bound for Glory.

Other former WWE wrestlers scheduled to be in attendance at this Survivor Series include Savio Vega, The Godfather, and Kane.

WWE Survivor Series will take place on November 22nd from the WWE ThunderDome.