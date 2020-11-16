WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
SmackDown Star Might Be Getting Old Ring Name Back It's looking as though SmackDown star Murphy might be getting his old ring name back, if we're going by his behavior on social media, as he has changed his Twitter display name to Buddy Murphy. The o[...]
PHOTO: Xavier Woods Was Once A Child Model Yes, I was a child model for a hot second. As promised on the #NewDayPod here is the picture... pic.twitter.com/9Zb8V4IB80 — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) Nove[...]
Nov 16 - On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed pro-wrestling possibly unionizing: “There is a lot of risk. I can understand the tendency for people to get excited abou[...]
Drew McIntyre Regains WWE Championship On Raw Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Monday's WWE Raw to regain the WWE Championship. McIntyre's win now means he will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this Sunday at the Su[...]
WWE RAW Quick Results (11/16/2020) Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Lana New Day defeated Hurt Business to retain WWE Tag-Team Championships Retribution defeated Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, Sh[...]
Nov 16 - WWE is claiming that due to injuries suffered tonight, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been taken out of Survivor Series. In their place, WWE has put Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. BREAKING NEWS: Du[...]
WWE Raw Results: Raw Tag Team Title Match On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully defended their championships against the challenge of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alex[...]
Nov 16 - Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, which saw the team of Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Raw Women's Champion Asuka square off against Lana and the WWE Wo[...]
Randy Orton Fined By WWE For Recent Actions WWE issued a statement noting WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined by the company. WWE noted that Orton was fined an undisclosed amount of money for putting his hands on Adam Pearce last week on R[...]
Update On Spoiler For Tonight's WWE Raw Main Event It was previously reported the as of late last week the plan is for Randy Orton to retain his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, according to Earlie[...]
Nov 16 - Independent wrestler RJ Meyer has sadly passed away following a battle with leukemia. Meyer was diagnosed with the disease in March, 2019 after a routine checkup with his doctor. He spent a lot of ti[...]
Nov 16 - Independent wrestler Alex Ocean took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for a distasteful comment made about Eddie Guerrero during Saturday’s ICW: No Holds Barred event. Ocean defeated Akira dur[...]
Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Raw On tonight's WWE Raw Randy Orton will be defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. A report from WrestlingNews.co notes that as of late last week, Orton is scheduled to retain his title t[...]
Nov 16 - Ryback has responded to a number of followers on Twitter, explaining why he criticizes WWE. The frustration @vincemcmahon has lived is empowering people, but through his evil ways they always leave[...]
Nov 16 - It was announced by the AEW on TNT Twitter account that All Elite Wrestling has partnered with Director X for a music video documenting AEW's history, from inception until now. The video is titled "H[...]
Nov 16 - While on Talk is Jericho, Jake Hager spoke about when he joined AEW. "I mean, honestly, I think anybody in the pro wrestling world around 2018 and there on was really starting to get the vibe that [...]
Nov 16 - On the WWE Network's Brothers of Destruction documentary, Undertaker and Kane spoke about Brock Lesnar breaking the legendary WrestleMania undefeated streak. Kane spoke about watching the match. "[...]
Nov 16 - During the four way women's match on SmackDown, WWE was forced to call an audible when the debuting Chelsea Green got injured. The entire script was already scrapped earlier in the day, and this matc[...]
Nov 15 - The Wrestling Observer confirmed the rumor that Seth Rollins will be taking some time off WWE television shortly as his wife former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch is due to give birth soon. "Beck[...]
More Details On Zelina Vega Being Released By WWE On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed why Zelina Vega was released from WWE: "So, essentially as everyone knows, the talent was given a timeframe to get rid of the[...]
Nov 14 - Impact Wrestling aired a special tonight on IMPACT Plus special which was headlined by a world title match between champion Rich Swann and Sami Callihan. Below are the results from the event. - Eddie[...]