Drew McIntyre Regains WWE Championship On Raw
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 16, 2020
Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Monday's WWE Raw to regain the WWE Championship. McIntyre's win now means he will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this Sunday at the Survivor Series PPV.
The WWE Championship has not changed hands on Raw since Roman Reigns won the title from Sheamus in late 2015.
