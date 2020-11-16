WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

 

WWE RAW Quick Results (11/16/2020)

Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Nov 16, 2020

WWE RAW Quick Results (11/16/2020)

  • Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Lana
  • New Day defeated Hurt Business to retain WWE Tag-Team Championships
  • Retribution defeated Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Keith Lee
  • Bray Wyatt defeated The Miz
  • Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton to become WWE Champion

>>> Jump To Comments

Tags: #wwe #raw
https://wrestlr.me/65280/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Nov 17
SmackDown Star Might Be Getting Old Ring Name Back
It's looking as though SmackDown star Murphy might be getting his old ring name back, if we're going by his behavior on social media, as he has change[...]
Nov 17 - It's looking as though SmackDown star Murphy might be getting his old ring name back, if we're going by his behavior on social media, as he has change[...]
Nov 16
PHOTO: Xavier Woods Was Once A Child Model
Yes, I was a child model for a hot second. As promised on the #NewDayPod here is the picture... pic.twitter.com/9Zb8V4IB80 — Austin #Creed4G4[...]
Nov 16 - Yes, I was a child model for a hot second. As promised on the #NewDayPod here is the picture... pic.twitter.com/9Zb8V4IB80 — Austin #Creed4G4[...]
Nov 16
Eric Bischoff Says "There Is A Lot Of Risk" To Pro Wrestling Unionizing
On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed pro-wrestling possibly unionizing: “There is a lot of risk. I can unde[...]
Nov 16 - On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed pro-wrestling possibly unionizing: “There is a lot of risk. I can unde[...]
Nov 16
Drew McIntyre Regains WWE Championship On Raw
Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Monday's WWE Raw to regain the WWE Championship. McIntyre's win now means he will face WWE Uni[...]
Nov 16 - Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Monday's WWE Raw to regain the WWE Championship. McIntyre's win now means he will face WWE Uni[...]
Nov 16
WWE RAW Quick Results (11/16/2020)
Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Lana New Day defeated Hurt Business to retain WWE Tag-Team Championships Re[...]
Nov 16 - Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Lana New Day defeated Hurt Business to retain WWE Tag-Team Championships Re[...]
Nov 16
Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce Replace Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke In Survivor Series Team
WWE is claiming that due to injuries suffered tonight, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been taken out of Survivor Series. In their place, WWE has put [...]
Nov 16 - WWE is claiming that due to injuries suffered tonight, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been taken out of Survivor Series. In their place, WWE has put [...]

Nov 16
WWE Raw Results: Raw Tag Team Title Match
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully defended their championships against[...]
Nov 16 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully defended their championships against[...]
Nov 16
WWE Raw Results: Did Lana Go Through a Table Again?
Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, which saw the team of Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Raw Women's Cha[...]
Nov 16 - Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, which saw the team of Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Raw Women's Cha[...]
Nov 16
Randy Orton Fined By WWE For Recent Actions
WWE issued a statement noting WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined by the company. WWE noted that Orton was fined an undisclosed amount of money f[...]
Nov 16 - WWE issued a statement noting WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined by the company. WWE noted that Orton was fined an undisclosed amount of money f[...]
Nov 16
Update On Spoiler For Tonight's WWE Raw Main Event
It was previously reported the as of late last week the plan is for Randy Orton to retain his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on tonight’[...]
Nov 16 - It was previously reported the as of late last week the plan is for Randy Orton to retain his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on tonight’[...]
Nov 16
‘The Bruiser’ RJ Meyer Passes Away Following Leukemia Battle
Independent wrestler RJ Meyer has sadly passed away following a battle with leukemia. Meyer was diagnosed with the disease in March, 2019 after a rout[...]
Nov 16 - Independent wrestler RJ Meyer has sadly passed away following a battle with leukemia. Meyer was diagnosed with the disease in March, 2019 after a rout[...]

Nov 16
Independent Wrestler Alex Ocean Apologizes For Saying "F**k Eddie Guerrero"
Independent wrestler Alex Ocean took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for a distasteful comment made about Eddie Guerrero during Saturday’s ICW[...]
Nov 16 - Independent wrestler Alex Ocean took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for a distasteful comment made about Eddie Guerrero during Saturday’s ICW[...]
Nov 16
Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Raw
On tonight's WWE Raw Randy Orton will be defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. A report from WrestlingNews.co notes that as of late l[...]
Nov 16 - On tonight's WWE Raw Randy Orton will be defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. A report from WrestlingNews.co notes that as of late l[...]
Nov 16
Ryback Says Vince McMahon Is "Going Up In Flames For His Own Insecurities Due To His Father"
Ryback has responded to a number of followers on Twitter, explaining why he criticizes WWE. The frustration @vincemcmahon has lived is empowering p[...]
Nov 16 - Ryback has responded to a number of followers on Twitter, explaining why he criticizes WWE. The frustration @vincemcmahon has lived is empowering p[...]
Nov 16
AEW "History of a Revolution" Music Video Is Coming This Wednesday
It was announced by the AEW on TNT Twitter account that All Elite Wrestling has partnered with Director X for a music video documenting AEW's history,[...]
Nov 16 - It was announced by the AEW on TNT Twitter account that All Elite Wrestling has partnered with Director X for a music video documenting AEW's history,[...]
Nov 16
Jake Hager and Chris Jericho Talk Joining AEW, How Their Careers Have Progressed
While on Talk is Jericho, Jake Hager spoke about when he joined AEW. "I mean, honestly, I think anybody in the pro wrestling world around 2018 and [...]
Nov 16 - While on Talk is Jericho, Jake Hager spoke about when he joined AEW. "I mean, honestly, I think anybody in the pro wrestling world around 2018 and [...]
Nov 16
The Undertaker & Kane Believe Roman Reigns Should Have Ended The Streak
On the WWE Network's Brothers of Destruction documentary, Undertaker and Kane spoke about Brock Lesnar breaking the legendary WrestleMania undefeated [...]
Nov 16 - On the WWE Network's Brothers of Destruction documentary, Undertaker and Kane spoke about Brock Lesnar breaking the legendary WrestleMania undefeated [...]
Nov 16
Miro On Zelina Vega's WWE Release: "I'm happy for her."
During a Twitch stream, Miro spoke about the recently released Zelina Vega and revealed that he's actually happy for her. "She’ll be fine. Wh[...]
Nov 16 - During a Twitch stream, Miro spoke about the recently released Zelina Vega and revealed that he's actually happy for her. "She’ll be fine. Wh[...]
Nov 16
Women's Four Way Match on SmackDown Had Scheduled Ending Changed Mid-Match
During the four way women's match on SmackDown, WWE was forced to call an audible when the debuting Chelsea Green got injured. The entire script was [...]
Nov 16 - During the four way women's match on SmackDown, WWE was forced to call an audible when the debuting Chelsea Green got injured. The entire script was [...]
Nov 15
WWE Planning Wedding Angle For Aalyah Mysterio & Murphy
The Wrestling Observer confirmed the rumor that Seth Rollins will be taking some time off WWE television shortly as his wife former WWE Women's Champi[...]
Nov 15 - The Wrestling Observer confirmed the rumor that Seth Rollins will be taking some time off WWE television shortly as his wife former WWE Women's Champi[...]
Nov 15
More Details On Zelina Vega Being Released By WWE
On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed why Zelina Vega was released from WWE: "So, essentially as everyone knows, [...]
Nov 15 - On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed why Zelina Vega was released from WWE: "So, essentially as everyone knows, [...]
Nov 14
PHOTO: Leon Ruff's Dad Is Obsessed With His Title Belt
My dad hasn’t put my title down since I showed him pic.twitter.com/zLXrhSsXN4 — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 14, 2020 [...]
Nov 14 - My dad hasn’t put my title down since I showed him pic.twitter.com/zLXrhSsXN4 — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 14, 2020 [...]
Nov 14
PHOTO: When Cactus Jack Met Thumbtack Jack
When Cactus Jack met Thumbtack Jack (fan art) from r/SquaredCircle [...]
Nov 14 - When Cactus Jack met Thumbtack Jack (fan art) from r/SquaredCircle [...]
Nov 14
WATCH: WWE Superstars Cosplay As The Undertaker
👀 ⚱️ #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/oDCbz6mmI0 — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020 Who did it best?[...]
Nov 14 - 👀 ⚱️ #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/oDCbz6mmI0 — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020 Who did it best?[...]
Nov 14
Impact Wrestling Turning Point Quick Results (11/14/)
Impact Wrestling aired a special tonight on IMPACT Plus special which was headlined by a world title match between champion Rich Swann and Sami Callih[...]
Nov 14 - Impact Wrestling aired a special tonight on IMPACT Plus special which was headlined by a world title match between champion Rich Swann and Sami Callih[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π