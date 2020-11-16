WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE RAW Quick Results (11/16/2020)
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Nov 16, 2020
Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Lana
New Day defeated Hurt Business to retain WWE Tag-Team Championships
Retribution defeated Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Keith Lee
Bray Wyatt defeated The Miz
Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton to become WWE Champion
