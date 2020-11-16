Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

SmackDown Star Might Be Getting Old Ring Name Back

It's looking as though SmackDown star Murphy might be getting his old ring name back, if we're going by his behavior on social media, as he has change[...] Nov 17 - It's looking as though SmackDown star Murphy might be getting his old ring name back, if we're going by his behavior on social media, as he has change[...]

PHOTO: Xavier Woods Was Once A Child Model

Yes, I was a child model for a hot second. As promised on the #NewDayPod here is the picture... pic.twitter.com/9Zb8V4IB80 — Austin #Creed4G4[...] Nov 16 - Yes, I was a child model for a hot second. As promised on the #NewDayPod here is the picture... pic.twitter.com/9Zb8V4IB80 — Austin #Creed4G4[...]

Eric Bischoff Says "There Is A Lot Of Risk" To Pro Wrestling Unionizing

On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed pro-wrestling possibly unionizing: “There is a lot of risk. I can unde[...] Nov 16 - On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed pro-wrestling possibly unionizing: “There is a lot of risk. I can unde[...]

Drew McIntyre Regains WWE Championship On Raw

Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Monday's WWE Raw to regain the WWE Championship. McIntyre's win now means he will face WWE Uni[...] Nov 16 - Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Monday's WWE Raw to regain the WWE Championship. McIntyre's win now means he will face WWE Uni[...]

WWE RAW Quick Results (11/16/2020)

Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Lana New Day defeated Hurt Business to retain WWE Tag-Team Championships Re[...] Nov 16 - Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Lana New Day defeated Hurt Business to retain WWE Tag-Team Championships Re[...]

Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce Replace Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke In Survivor Series Team

WWE is claiming that due to injuries suffered tonight, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been taken out of Survivor Series. In their place, WWE has put [...] Nov 16 - WWE is claiming that due to injuries suffered tonight, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been taken out of Survivor Series. In their place, WWE has put [...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Tag Team Title Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully defended their championships against[...] Nov 16 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully defended their championships against[...]

WWE Raw Results: Did Lana Go Through a Table Again?

Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, which saw the team of Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Raw Women's Cha[...] Nov 16 - Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, which saw the team of Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Raw Women's Cha[...]

Randy Orton Fined By WWE For Recent Actions

WWE issued a statement noting WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined by the company. WWE noted that Orton was fined an undisclosed amount of money f[...] Nov 16 - WWE issued a statement noting WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined by the company. WWE noted that Orton was fined an undisclosed amount of money f[...]

Update On Spoiler For Tonight's WWE Raw Main Event

It was previously reported the as of late last week the plan is for Randy Orton to retain his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on tonight’[...] Nov 16 - It was previously reported the as of late last week the plan is for Randy Orton to retain his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on tonight’[...]

‘The Bruiser’ RJ Meyer Passes Away Following Leukemia Battle

Independent wrestler RJ Meyer has sadly passed away following a battle with leukemia. Meyer was diagnosed with the disease in March, 2019 after a rout[...] Nov 16 - Independent wrestler RJ Meyer has sadly passed away following a battle with leukemia. Meyer was diagnosed with the disease in March, 2019 after a rout[...]

Independent Wrestler Alex Ocean Apologizes For Saying "F**k Eddie Guerrero"

Independent wrestler Alex Ocean took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for a distasteful comment made about Eddie Guerrero during Saturday’s ICW[...] Nov 16 - Independent wrestler Alex Ocean took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for a distasteful comment made about Eddie Guerrero during Saturday’s ICW[...]

Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Raw

On tonight's WWE Raw Randy Orton will be defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. A report from WrestlingNews.co notes that as of late l[...] Nov 16 - On tonight's WWE Raw Randy Orton will be defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. A report from WrestlingNews.co notes that as of late l[...]

Ryback Says Vince McMahon Is "Going Up In Flames For His Own Insecurities Due To His Father"

Ryback has responded to a number of followers on Twitter, explaining why he criticizes WWE. The frustration @vincemcmahon has lived is empowering p[...] Nov 16 - Ryback has responded to a number of followers on Twitter, explaining why he criticizes WWE. The frustration @vincemcmahon has lived is empowering p[...]

AEW "History of a Revolution" Music Video Is Coming This Wednesday

It was announced by the AEW on TNT Twitter account that All Elite Wrestling has partnered with Director X for a music video documenting AEW's history,[...] Nov 16 - It was announced by the AEW on TNT Twitter account that All Elite Wrestling has partnered with Director X for a music video documenting AEW's history,[...]

Jake Hager and Chris Jericho Talk Joining AEW, How Their Careers Have Progressed

While on Talk is Jericho, Jake Hager spoke about when he joined AEW. "I mean, honestly, I think anybody in the pro wrestling world around 2018 and [...] Nov 16 - While on Talk is Jericho, Jake Hager spoke about when he joined AEW. "I mean, honestly, I think anybody in the pro wrestling world around 2018 and [...]

The Undertaker & Kane Believe Roman Reigns Should Have Ended The Streak

On the WWE Network's Brothers of Destruction documentary, Undertaker and Kane spoke about Brock Lesnar breaking the legendary WrestleMania undefeated [...] Nov 16 - On the WWE Network's Brothers of Destruction documentary, Undertaker and Kane spoke about Brock Lesnar breaking the legendary WrestleMania undefeated [...]

Miro On Zelina Vega's WWE Release: "I'm happy for her."

During a Twitch stream, Miro spoke about the recently released Zelina Vega and revealed that he's actually happy for her. "She’ll be fine. Wh[...] Nov 16 - During a Twitch stream, Miro spoke about the recently released Zelina Vega and revealed that he's actually happy for her. "She’ll be fine. Wh[...]

Women's Four Way Match on SmackDown Had Scheduled Ending Changed Mid-Match

During the four way women's match on SmackDown, WWE was forced to call an audible when the debuting Chelsea Green got injured. The entire script was [...] Nov 16 - During the four way women's match on SmackDown, WWE was forced to call an audible when the debuting Chelsea Green got injured. The entire script was [...]

WWE Planning Wedding Angle For Aalyah Mysterio & Murphy

The Wrestling Observer confirmed the rumor that Seth Rollins will be taking some time off WWE television shortly as his wife former WWE Women's Champi[...] Nov 15 - The Wrestling Observer confirmed the rumor that Seth Rollins will be taking some time off WWE television shortly as his wife former WWE Women's Champi[...]

More Details On Zelina Vega Being Released By WWE

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed why Zelina Vega was released from WWE: "So, essentially as everyone knows, [...] Nov 15 - On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed why Zelina Vega was released from WWE: "So, essentially as everyone knows, [...]

PHOTO: Leon Ruff's Dad Is Obsessed With His Title Belt

My dad hasn’t put my title down since I showed him pic.twitter.com/zLXrhSsXN4 — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 14, 2020 [...] Nov 14 - My dad hasn’t put my title down since I showed him pic.twitter.com/zLXrhSsXN4 — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 14, 2020 [...]

PHOTO: When Cactus Jack Met Thumbtack Jack

When Cactus Jack met Thumbtack Jack (fan art) from r/SquaredCircle [...] Nov 14 - When Cactus Jack met Thumbtack Jack (fan art) from r/SquaredCircle [...]

WATCH: WWE Superstars Cosplay As The Undertaker

👀 ⚱️ #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/oDCbz6mmI0 — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020 Who did it best?[...] Nov 14 - 👀 ⚱️ #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/oDCbz6mmI0 — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020 Who did it best?[...]