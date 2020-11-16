Randy Orton Fined By WWE For Recent Actions

BREAKING: WWE Champion @RandyOrton has been fined an undisclosed amount hours before he defends his title against @DMcIntyreWWE on #WWERaw . https://t.co/T7bwSUe46h

Orton will defend the title tonight in the main event against Drew McIntyre with the winner going up against Roman Reigns on Sunday in a champion vs. champion match.

WWE noted that Orton was fined an undisclosed amount of money for putting his hands on Adam Pearce last week on Raw. Orton was enraged with Pearce last week when he was told that he would have to put his title on the line on tonight's Raw.

Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce Replace Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke In Survivor Series Team

WWE is claiming that due to injuries suffered tonight, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been taken out of Survivor Series. In their place, WWE has put Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. BREAKING NEWS: Du[...] Nov 16 - WWE is claiming that due to injuries suffered tonight, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been taken out of Survivor Series. In their place, WWE has put Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. BREAKING NEWS: Du[...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Tag Team Title Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully defended their championships against the challenge of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alex[...] Nov 16 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully defended their championships against the challenge of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alex[...]

WWE Raw Results: Did Lana Go Through a Table Again?

Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, which saw the team of Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Raw Women's Champion Asuka square off against Lana and the WWE Wo[...] Nov 16 - Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, which saw the team of Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Raw Women's Champion Asuka square off against Lana and the WWE Wo[...]

WWE issued a statement noting WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined by the company. WWE noted that Orton was fined an undisclosed amount of money for putting his hands on Adam Pearce last week on R[...] Nov 16 - WWE issued a statement noting WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined by the company. WWE noted that Orton was fined an undisclosed amount of money for putting his hands on Adam Pearce last week on R[...]

Update On Spoiler For Tonight's WWE Raw Main Event

It was previously reported the as of late last week the plan is for Randy Orton to retain his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, according to Earlie[...] Nov 16 - It was previously reported the as of late last week the plan is for Randy Orton to retain his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, according to Earlie[...]

‘The Bruiser’ RJ Meyer Passes Away Following Leukemia Battle

Independent wrestler RJ Meyer has sadly passed away following a battle with leukemia. Meyer was diagnosed with the disease in March, 2019 after a routine checkup with his doctor. He spent a lot of ti[...] Nov 16 - Independent wrestler RJ Meyer has sadly passed away following a battle with leukemia. Meyer was diagnosed with the disease in March, 2019 after a routine checkup with his doctor. He spent a lot of ti[...]

Independent Wrestler Alex Ocean Apologizes For Saying "F**k Eddie Guerrero"

Independent wrestler Alex Ocean took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for a distasteful comment made about Eddie Guerrero during Saturday’s ICW: No Holds Barred event. Ocean defeated Akira dur[...] Nov 16 - Independent wrestler Alex Ocean took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for a distasteful comment made about Eddie Guerrero during Saturday’s ICW: No Holds Barred event. Ocean defeated Akira dur[...]

Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Raw

On tonight's WWE Raw Randy Orton will be defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. A report from WrestlingNews.co notes that as of late last week, Orton is scheduled to retain his title t[...] Nov 16 - On tonight's WWE Raw Randy Orton will be defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. A report from WrestlingNews.co notes that as of late last week, Orton is scheduled to retain his title t[...]

Ryback Says Vince McMahon Is "Going Up In Flames For His Own Insecurities Due To His Father"

Ryback has responded to a number of followers on Twitter, explaining why he criticizes WWE. The frustration @vincemcmahon has lived is empowering people, but through his evil ways they always leave[...] Nov 16 - Ryback has responded to a number of followers on Twitter, explaining why he criticizes WWE. The frustration @vincemcmahon has lived is empowering people, but through his evil ways they always leave[...]

AEW "History of a Revolution" Music Video Is Coming This Wednesday

It was announced by the AEW on TNT Twitter account that All Elite Wrestling has partnered with Director X for a music video documenting AEW's history, from inception until now. The video is titled "H[...] Nov 16 - It was announced by the AEW on TNT Twitter account that All Elite Wrestling has partnered with Director X for a music video documenting AEW's history, from inception until now. The video is titled "H[...]

Jake Hager and Chris Jericho Talk Joining AEW, How Their Careers Have Progressed

While on Talk is Jericho, Jake Hager spoke about when he joined AEW. "I mean, honestly, I think anybody in the pro wrestling world around 2018 and there on was really starting to get the vibe that [...] Nov 16 - While on Talk is Jericho, Jake Hager spoke about when he joined AEW. "I mean, honestly, I think anybody in the pro wrestling world around 2018 and there on was really starting to get the vibe that [...]

The Undertaker & Kane Believe Roman Reigns Should Have Ended The Streak

On the WWE Network's Brothers of Destruction documentary, Undertaker and Kane spoke about Brock Lesnar breaking the legendary WrestleMania undefeated streak. Kane spoke about watching the match. "[...] Nov 16 - On the WWE Network's Brothers of Destruction documentary, Undertaker and Kane spoke about Brock Lesnar breaking the legendary WrestleMania undefeated streak. Kane spoke about watching the match. "[...]

Miro On Zelina Vega's WWE Release: "I'm happy for her."

During a Twitch stream, Miro spoke about the recently released Zelina Vega and revealed that he's actually happy for her. "She’ll be fine. When things like this happen, it’s always some[...] Nov 16 - During a Twitch stream, Miro spoke about the recently released Zelina Vega and revealed that he's actually happy for her. "She’ll be fine. When things like this happen, it’s always some[...]

Women's Four Way Match on SmackDown Had Scheduled Ending Changed Mid-Match

During the four way women's match on SmackDown, WWE was forced to call an audible when the debuting Chelsea Green got injured. The entire script was already scrapped earlier in the day, and this matc[...] Nov 16 - During the four way women's match on SmackDown, WWE was forced to call an audible when the debuting Chelsea Green got injured. The entire script was already scrapped earlier in the day, and this matc[...]

WWE Planning Wedding Angle For Aalyah Mysterio & Murphy

The Wrestling Observer confirmed the rumor that Seth Rollins will be taking some time off WWE television shortly as his wife former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch is due to give birth soon. "Beck[...] Nov 15 - The Wrestling Observer confirmed the rumor that Seth Rollins will be taking some time off WWE television shortly as his wife former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch is due to give birth soon. "Beck[...]

More Details On Zelina Vega Being Released By WWE

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed why Zelina Vega was released from WWE: "So, essentially as everyone knows, the talent was given a timeframe to get rid of the[...] Nov 15 - On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed why Zelina Vega was released from WWE: "So, essentially as everyone knows, the talent was given a timeframe to get rid of the[...]

PHOTO: Leon Ruff's Dad Is Obsessed With His Title Belt

My dad hasn’t put my title down since I showed him pic.twitter.com/zLXrhSsXN4 — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 14, 2020 [...] Nov 14 - My dad hasn’t put my title down since I showed him pic.twitter.com/zLXrhSsXN4 — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 14, 2020 [...]

PHOTO: When Cactus Jack Met Thumbtack Jack

When Cactus Jack met Thumbtack Jack (fan art) from r/SquaredCircle [...] Nov 14 - When Cactus Jack met Thumbtack Jack (fan art) from r/SquaredCircle [...]

WATCH: WWE Superstars Cosplay As The Undertaker

👀 ⚱️ #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/oDCbz6mmI0 — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020 Who did it best?[...] Nov 14 - 👀 ⚱️ #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/oDCbz6mmI0 — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020 Who did it best?[...]

Impact Wrestling Turning Point Quick Results (11/14/)

Impact Wrestling aired a special tonight on IMPACT Plus special which was headlined by a world title match between champion Rich Swann and Sami Callihan. Below are the results from the event. - Eddie[...] Nov 14 - Impact Wrestling aired a special tonight on IMPACT Plus special which was headlined by a world title match between champion Rich Swann and Sami Callihan. Below are the results from the event. - Eddie[...]

Who Left Impact Wrestling Turning Point Knockouts Champion? (Spoiler)

Deonna Purrazzo won the Knockouts Championship against Su Yung at tonight's Impact Wrestling Turning Point. The match was contested un No Disqualification rules with Purrazzo winning the match with a [...] Nov 14 - Deonna Purrazzo won the Knockouts Championship against Su Yung at tonight's Impact Wrestling Turning Point. The match was contested un No Disqualification rules with Purrazzo winning the match with a [...]

Who Left Impact Wrestling Turning Point Tag Team Champions? (Spoiler)

The North’s second reign as tag team champions has ended after only 20 days. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson reclaimed tag team titles once again. The match ended when Anderson delivered a spine[...] Nov 14 - The North’s second reign as tag team champions has ended after only 20 days. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson reclaimed tag team titles once again. The match ended when Anderson delivered a spine[...]

Why Brodie Lee Hasn't Appeared On AEW Dynamite Recently

It’s been a while since we have seen Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite and many have been wondering why he hasn't been mentioned on-screen in recent weeks. The reason for his absence is because he has[...] Nov 14 - It’s been a while since we have seen Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite and many have been wondering why he hasn't been mentioned on-screen in recent weeks. The reason for his absence is because he has[...]

Dana Brooke Slammed For Having Her Mask Down At Event

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has come under fire on social media for having her mask down during a recent appearance at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 14 event on Friday night. She was in attend[...] Nov 14 - WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has come under fire on social media for having her mask down during a recent appearance at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 14 event on Friday night. She was in attend[...]