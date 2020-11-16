WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Update On Spoiler For Tonight's WWE Raw Main Event
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 16, 2020
It was previously reported the as of late last week the plan is for Randy Orton to retain his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, according to Earlier WrestlingNews.co.
In an update, Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that something is going to happen at the end of the show that will make sense.
"Anyway, per the discussion on last night’s show regarding McIntyre’s appearance on Smackdown, it all does make sense at the end of the show tonight. At least at this moment." Meltzer tweeted.
Meltzer had the following to say on Wrestling Observer Radio:
"The only thing that I can think of is because obviously, they did this to make you think that Drew McIntyre is winning the title so you tune in on Monday to watch him win the title. That is certainly very viable in the sense of you built up the match with Reigns. The whole show is building up a match with Reigns and Drew McIntyre. I would be relatively sure that at some point they will do that match. If they don’t do it now, that tells me they are probably gonna do it at WrestleMania, which is interesting because I don’t think they would go so hard on something and never deliver…"