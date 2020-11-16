Update On Spoiler For Tonight's WWE Raw Main Event

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

It was previously reported the as of late last week the plan is for Randy Orton to retain his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, according to Earlier WrestlingNews.co.

In an update, Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that something is going to happen at the end of the show that will make sense.

"Anyway, per the discussion on last night’s show regarding McIntyre’s appearance on Smackdown, it all does make sense at the end of the show tonight. At least at this moment." Meltzer tweeted.

