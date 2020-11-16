‘The Bruiser’ RJ Meyer Passes Away Following Leukemia Battle

Independent wrestler RJ Meyer has sadly passed away following a battle with leukemia. Meyer was diagnosed with the disease in March, 2019 after a routine checkup with his doctor.

He spent a lot of time working MCW Pro Wrestling, where he is a 10-time MCW Champion, as well as a Tag Team and Rage TV champion.

Tara Meyer issued a statement which was reposted by MCW:

With a heavy heart the MCW family sends its condolences to the family and friends of RJ Meyer, better known as The Bruiser.



The phrase “once in a lifetime” is thrown around a lot. In the case of The Bruiser, there will only be one. Ever.#BruiserStrong Forever pic.twitter.com/d3bab5CZDO — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) November 16, 2020

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our heartfelt condolences to Meyer's family and friends.