‘The Bruiser’ RJ Meyer Passes Away Following Leukemia Battle
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 16, 2020
Independent wrestler RJ Meyer has sadly passed away following a battle with leukemia. Meyer was diagnosed with the disease in March, 2019 after a routine checkup with his doctor.
He spent a lot of time working MCW Pro Wrestling, where he is a 10-time MCW Champion, as well as a Tag Team and Rage TV champion.
Tara Meyer issued a statement which was reposted by MCW:
WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our heartfelt condolences to Meyer's family and friends.
