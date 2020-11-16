WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Independent Wrestler Alex Ocean Apologizes For Saying "F**k Eddie Guerrero"
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 16, 2020
Independent wrestler Alex Ocean took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for a distasteful comment made about Eddie Guerrero during Saturday’s ICW: No Holds Barred event.
Ocean defeated Akira during the event and said "F**k Eddie Guerrero!" at one point during the match. His comments did not go down well just a day after the 15th anniversary of Eddie’s death.
Ocean posted the following apology on Twitter:
“I would like to issue an apology for words spoken by me during last night’s show about the late Eddie Guerrero. During the heat of the moment I made a very tasteless comment in an attempt to attain cheap heat. I apologize to his family and everybody else I have offended. What I said was completely out of line, and I promise to do better going forward.”
