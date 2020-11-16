Independent Wrestler Alex Ocean Apologizes For Saying "F**k Eddie Guerrero"

Independent wrestler Alex Ocean took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for a distasteful comment made about Eddie Guerrero during Saturday’s ICW: No Holds Barred event.

Ocean defeated Akira during the event and said "F**k Eddie Guerrero!" at one point during the match. His comments did not go down well just a day after the 15th anniversary of Eddie’s death.

Ocean posted the following apology on Twitter:

“I would like to issue an apology for words spoken by me during last night’s show about the late Eddie Guerrero. During the heat of the moment I made a very tasteless comment in an attempt to attain cheap heat. I apologize to his family and everybody else I have offended. What I said was completely out of line, and I promise to do better going forward.”

