Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Raw

The idea behind the match is to help boost ratings now the U.S. election news coverage has slowed down.

A report from WrestlingNews.co notes that as of late last week, Orton is scheduled to retain his title tonight with idea that Orton will still face Roman Reigns at Survivor Series on Sunday.

On tonight's WWE Raw Randy Orton will be defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

‘The Bruiser’ RJ Meyer Passes Away Following Leukemia Battle

Independent wrestler RJ Meyer has sadly passed away following a battle with leukemia. Meyer was diagnosed with the disease in March, 2019 after a rout[...] Nov 16 - Independent wrestler RJ Meyer has sadly passed away following a battle with leukemia. Meyer was diagnosed with the disease in March, 2019 after a rout[...]

Independent Wrestler Alex Ocean Apologizes For Saying "F**k Eddie Guerrero"

Independent wrestler Alex Ocean took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for a distasteful comment made about Eddie Guerrero during Saturday’s ICW[...] Nov 16 - Independent wrestler Alex Ocean took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for a distasteful comment made about Eddie Guerrero during Saturday’s ICW[...]

On tonight's WWE Raw Randy Orton will be defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. A report from WrestlingNews.co notes that as of late l[...] Nov 16 - On tonight's WWE Raw Randy Orton will be defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. A report from WrestlingNews.co notes that as of late l[...]

Ryback Says Vince McMahon Is "Going Up In Flames For His Own Insecurities Due To His Father"

Ryback has responded to a number of followers on Twitter, explaining why he criticizes WWE. The frustration @vincemcmahon has lived is empowering p[...] Nov 16 - Ryback has responded to a number of followers on Twitter, explaining why he criticizes WWE. The frustration @vincemcmahon has lived is empowering p[...]

AEW "History of a Revolution" Music Video Is Coming This Wednesday

It was announced by the AEW on TNT Twitter account that All Elite Wrestling has partnered with Director X for a music video documenting AEW's history,[...] Nov 16 - It was announced by the AEW on TNT Twitter account that All Elite Wrestling has partnered with Director X for a music video documenting AEW's history,[...]

Jake Hager and Chris Jericho Talk Joining AEW, How Their Careers Have Progressed

While on Talk is Jericho, Jake Hager spoke about when he joined AEW. "I mean, honestly, I think anybody in the pro wrestling world around 2018 and [...] Nov 16 - While on Talk is Jericho, Jake Hager spoke about when he joined AEW. "I mean, honestly, I think anybody in the pro wrestling world around 2018 and [...]

The Undertaker & Kane Believe Roman Reigns Should Have Ended The Streak

On the WWE Network's Brothers of Destruction documentary, Undertaker and Kane spoke about Brock Lesnar breaking the legendary WrestleMania undefeated [...] Nov 16 - On the WWE Network's Brothers of Destruction documentary, Undertaker and Kane spoke about Brock Lesnar breaking the legendary WrestleMania undefeated [...]

Miro On Zelina Vega's WWE Release: "I'm happy for her."

During a Twitch stream, Miro spoke about the recently released Zelina Vega and revealed that he's actually happy for her. "She’ll be fine. Wh[...] Nov 16 - During a Twitch stream, Miro spoke about the recently released Zelina Vega and revealed that he's actually happy for her. "She’ll be fine. Wh[...]

Women's Four Way Match on SmackDown Had Scheduled Ending Changed Mid-Match

During the four way women's match on SmackDown, WWE was forced to call an audible when the debuting Chelsea Green got injured. The entire script was [...] Nov 16 - During the four way women's match on SmackDown, WWE was forced to call an audible when the debuting Chelsea Green got injured. The entire script was [...]

WWE Planning Wedding Angle For Aalyah Mysterio & Murphy

The Wrestling Observer confirmed the rumor that Seth Rollins will be taking some time off WWE television shortly as his wife former WWE Women's Champi[...] Nov 15 - The Wrestling Observer confirmed the rumor that Seth Rollins will be taking some time off WWE television shortly as his wife former WWE Women's Champi[...]

More Details On Zelina Vega Being Released By WWE

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed why Zelina Vega was released from WWE: "So, essentially as everyone knows, [...] Nov 15 - On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed why Zelina Vega was released from WWE: "So, essentially as everyone knows, [...]

PHOTO: Leon Ruff's Dad Is Obsessed With His Title Belt

My dad hasn’t put my title down since I showed him pic.twitter.com/zLXrhSsXN4 — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 14, 2020 [...] Nov 14 - My dad hasn’t put my title down since I showed him pic.twitter.com/zLXrhSsXN4 — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 14, 2020 [...]

PHOTO: When Cactus Jack Met Thumbtack Jack

When Cactus Jack met Thumbtack Jack (fan art) from r/SquaredCircle [...] Nov 14 - When Cactus Jack met Thumbtack Jack (fan art) from r/SquaredCircle [...]

WATCH: WWE Superstars Cosplay As The Undertaker

👀 ⚱️ #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/oDCbz6mmI0 — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020 Who did it best?[...] Nov 14 - 👀 ⚱️ #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/oDCbz6mmI0 — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020 Who did it best?[...]

Impact Wrestling Turning Point Quick Results (11/14/)

Impact Wrestling aired a special tonight on IMPACT Plus special which was headlined by a world title match between champion Rich Swann and Sami Callih[...] Nov 14 - Impact Wrestling aired a special tonight on IMPACT Plus special which was headlined by a world title match between champion Rich Swann and Sami Callih[...]

Who Left Impact Wrestling Turning Point Knockouts Champion? (Spoiler)

Deonna Purrazzo won the Knockouts Championship against Su Yung at tonight's Impact Wrestling Turning Point. The match was contested un No Disqualifica[...] Nov 14 - Deonna Purrazzo won the Knockouts Championship against Su Yung at tonight's Impact Wrestling Turning Point. The match was contested un No Disqualifica[...]

Who Left Impact Wrestling Turning Point Tag Team Champions? (Spoiler)

The North’s second reign as tag team champions has ended after only 20 days. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson reclaimed tag team titles once again[...] Nov 14 - The North’s second reign as tag team champions has ended after only 20 days. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson reclaimed tag team titles once again[...]

Why Brodie Lee Hasn't Appeared On AEW Dynamite Recently

It’s been a while since we have seen Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite and many have been wondering why he hasn't been mentioned on-screen in recent we[...] Nov 14 - It’s been a while since we have seen Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite and many have been wondering why he hasn't been mentioned on-screen in recent we[...]

Dana Brooke Slammed For Having Her Mask Down At Event

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has come under fire on social media for having her mask down during a recent appearance at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Champio[...] Nov 14 - WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has come under fire on social media for having her mask down during a recent appearance at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Champio[...]

WIN The Undertaker's Limited Edition Legacy Title Belt!

Marking 30 yeard since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being [...] Nov 14 - Marking 30 yeard since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being [...]

The Undertaker Discusses WWE Putting Championships On Smaller Wrestlers

The Undertaker was recently interviewed by Yahoo! Sports in which he talked about some of the smaller WWE champions over the years. "It doesn&rsquo[...] Nov 14 - The Undertaker was recently interviewed by Yahoo! Sports in which he talked about some of the smaller WWE champions over the years. "It doesn&rsquo[...]

Update On Killer Kelly’s Release From NXT UK

Portuguese wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her release from NXT UK secret, according to Fightful Select. Kelly did not want to make the news public [...] Nov 14 - Portuguese wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her release from NXT UK secret, according to Fightful Select. Kelly did not want to make the news public [...]

Chris Jericho Shares Photo Of Inner Circle At Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

AEW's Inner Circle went out in Las Vegas following last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which saw MJF buy tickets for everyone. Chris Jeric[...] Nov 14 - AEW's Inner Circle went out in Las Vegas following last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which saw MJF buy tickets for everyone. Chris Jeric[...]

Preliminary WWE SmackDown Viewership Numbers

Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX drew 2.142 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show also scored a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 de[...] Nov 14 - Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX drew 2.142 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show also scored a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 de[...]