The Undertaker & Kane Believe Roman Reigns Should Have Ended The Streak

On the WWE Network's Brothers of Destruction documentary, Undertaker and Kane spoke about Brock Lesnar breaking the legendary WrestleMania undefeated streak.

Kane spoke about watching the match.

"My reaction, when I was watching, I thought the finish got messed up. I was like, ‘they’re going to restart the match or something because something got screwed up.’ They didn’t. I walked out of the room. I was literally so mad about it. I know that the streak wasn’t something that anybody had ever planned and it was just something that had kind of organically evolved, but it had become a part of WrestleMania lore at that point."

Undertaker explained how that day was going.

"I got to the arena that day and I was going over. I mean, we had gone back and forth and when I showed up, I was going over. Through the course of the day, Vince would come to me and say that he’s changed his mind. man, I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t think Brock needs it, but at the end of the day, it’s your show, it’s your call. If you’re sure about it, then that’s what we’ll do."

The Undertaker followed up with...

"I thought there would be somebody, like Roman Reigns would have been, I think Roman would have been fine."

Kane agreed.