Miro On Zelina Vega's WWE Release: "I'm happy for her."

During a Twitch stream, Miro spoke about the recently released Zelina Vega and revealed that he's actually happy for her.

"She’ll be fine. When things like this happen, it’s always somebody’s loss. What matters is….she wanted to continue doing Twitch and now she can. So, that’s the best decision and best move for her. So, I’m happy for her."

"Trust me, if I were in her place, I would have done the exact same thing. Well, yeah, I mean it’s clear that she loves Twitch. She wanted to do more with her time than just wrestle and she stuck to her guns. Now, she will have the opportunity to do whatever she wants. I am not sure why everyone feels bad about this situation. Please, don’t feel bad for her. There is nothing stopping her now."