Women's Four Way Match on SmackDown Had Scheduled Ending Changed Mid-Match
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 16, 2020
During the four way women's match on SmackDown, WWE was forced to call an audible when the debuting Chelsea Green got injured.
The entire script was already scrapped earlier in the day, and this match had to be rebooked while it was happening.
Liv Morgan was originally scheduled to win the match, but plans were changed to Chelsea Green winning just before the show began. This would have put Green on the women's SmackDown Survivor Series team, but due to her injury this couldn't happen so the result was changed back to the original plan.
In addition to this, Ringside News is reporting that Chelsea Green's debut was not a last minute decision due to WWE's strict COVID-19 screening policy.
It's unclear how long Green will be out, but it's looking like at least until the end of the year due to the fact that she suffered a broken wrist.
