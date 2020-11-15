WWE Planning Wedding Angle For Aalyah Mysterio & Murphy

The Wrestling Observer confirmed the rumor that Seth Rollins will be taking some time off WWE television shortly as his wife former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch is due to give birth soon.

"Becky Lynch is about to give birth within a week or two. That’s why they blew off the Rey thing this week and they’re gonna do the Seth Rollins and Murphy match next week and then the Survivor Series and probably after Survivor Series, maybe a week after [he will stick around]. He’s gonna be gone probably until the first of the year maybe. I don’t know if there’s a definite date but that’s out and that story is out and that story is true."

In a further update from WrestlingNews.co, there are reportedly plans for a wedding ceremony angle for Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy. It was also reported that Murphy may turn on the Mysterio's during the angle.