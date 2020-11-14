WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
PHOTO: Leon Ruff's Dad Is Obsessed With His Title Belt
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 14, 2020
Nov 14 - My dad hasn’t put my title down since I showed him pic.twitter.com/zLXrhSsXN4 — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 14, 2020 [...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - When Cactus Jack met Thumbtack Jack (fan art) from r/SquaredCircle [...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - 👀 ⚱️ #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/oDCbz6mmI0 — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020 Who did it best?[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - Impact Wrestling aired a special tonight on IMPACT Plus special which was headlined by a world title match between champion Rich Swann and Sami Callih[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - Deonna Purrazzo won the Knockouts Championship against Su Yung at tonight's Impact Wrestling Turning Point. The match was contested un No Disqualifica[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - The North’s second reign as tag team champions has ended after only 20 days. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson reclaimed tag team titles once again[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - It’s been a while since we have seen Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite and many have been wondering why he hasn't been mentioned on-screen in recent we[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has come under fire on social media for having her mask down during a recent appearance at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Champio[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - Marking 30 yeard since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being [...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - The Undertaker was recently interviewed by Yahoo! Sports in which he talked about some of the smaller WWE champions over the years. "It doesn&rsquo[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - Portuguese wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her release from NXT UK secret, according to Fightful Select. Kelly did not want to make the news public [...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - AEW's Inner Circle went out in Las Vegas following last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which saw MJF buy tickets for everyone. Chris Jeric[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX drew 2.142 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show also scored a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 de[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - The following matches will air on tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point event. The show will air on Impact! Plus from 8 PM EST. Impact World[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - It is being reported that wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her leaving WWE NXT UK a secret, as she did not want to have people know about it so she co[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - The following is a highlight video of the November 13, 2020 edition of Friday Night SmackDown from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - All Elite Wrestling star and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager (formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE) was recently a guest on Chris Je[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - As seen on last night's episode of SmackDown, Buddy Murphy betrayed Seth Rollins and helped Rey Mysterio defeat Rollins in a No Holds Barred Matc[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - Former NXT Superstar Chelsea Green made her debut on SmackDown last night, competing in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Natalya Neidha[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - Chelsea Green is now officially on the WWE main roster. Fightful Select reported today that her debut was "imminently" expected and plans had b[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - – WWE is advertising a job listing for somebody to join them to support their Twitch. The job is for a motion graphics effects designer for the [...]
Nov 13 SmackDown Quick Results (11/13/2020) Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Sami Zayn defeats Apollo Crews [...]
Nov 13 - Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Sami Zayn defeats Apollo Crews [...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - Kane revealed his three favorite matches involving The Undertaker during an interview with Ryan Satin of FoxSports.com. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Cody Rhodes talked about AEW's contract tier system: "Agree to appear is a tier 0 meaning you'[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - WWE has reportedly signed Alex Zayne to a developmental contract, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. Zayne made his final independent a[...]
