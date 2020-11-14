Who Left Impact Wrestling Turning Point Tag Team Champions? (Spoiler)

The match ended when Anderson delivered a spinebuster on Page and a stun gun on Alexander. The Good Brothers were then able to finish the match with their finisher, the Magic Killer, to become the new champions.

The North’s second reign as tag team champions has ended after only 20 days. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson reclaimed tag team titles once again.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

PHOTO: Leon Ruff's Dad Is Obsessed With His Title Belt

My dad hasn’t put my title down since I showed him pic.twitter.com/zLXrhSsXN4 — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 14, 2020 [...] Nov 14 - My dad hasn’t put my title down since I showed him pic.twitter.com/zLXrhSsXN4 — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 14, 2020 [...]

PHOTO: When Cactus Jack Met Thumbtack Jack

When Cactus Jack met Thumbtack Jack (fan art) from r/SquaredCircle [...] Nov 14 - When Cactus Jack met Thumbtack Jack (fan art) from r/SquaredCircle [...]

WATCH: WWE Superstars Cosplay As The Undertaker

👀 ⚱️ #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/oDCbz6mmI0 — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020 Who did it best?[...] Nov 14 - 👀 ⚱️ #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/oDCbz6mmI0 — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020 Who did it best?[...]

Impact Wrestling Turning Point Quick Results (11/14/)

Impact Wrestling aired a special tonight on IMPACT Plus special which was headlined by a world title match between champion Rich Swann and Sami Callihan. Below are the results from the event. - Eddie[...] Nov 14 - Impact Wrestling aired a special tonight on IMPACT Plus special which was headlined by a world title match between champion Rich Swann and Sami Callihan. Below are the results from the event. - Eddie[...]

Who Left Impact Wrestling Turning Point Knockouts Champion? (Spoiler)

Deonna Purrazzo won the Knockouts Championship against Su Yung at tonight's Impact Wrestling Turning Point. The match was contested un No Disqualification rules with Purrazzo winning the match with a [...] Nov 14 - Deonna Purrazzo won the Knockouts Championship against Su Yung at tonight's Impact Wrestling Turning Point. The match was contested un No Disqualification rules with Purrazzo winning the match with a [...]

Who Left Impact Wrestling Turning Point Tag Team Champions? (Spoiler)

The North’s second reign as tag team champions has ended after only 20 days. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson reclaimed tag team titles once again. The match ended when Anderson delivered a spine[...] Nov 14 - The North’s second reign as tag team champions has ended after only 20 days. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson reclaimed tag team titles once again. The match ended when Anderson delivered a spine[...]

Why Brodie Lee Hasn't Appeared On AEW Dynamite Recently

It’s been a while since we have seen Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite and many have been wondering why he hasn't been mentioned on-screen in recent weeks. The reason for his absence is because he has[...] Nov 14 - It’s been a while since we have seen Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite and many have been wondering why he hasn't been mentioned on-screen in recent weeks. The reason for his absence is because he has[...]

Dana Brooke Slammed For Having Her Mask Down At Event

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has come under fire on social media for having her mask down during a recent appearance at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 14 event on Friday night. She was in attend[...] Nov 14 - WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has come under fire on social media for having her mask down during a recent appearance at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 14 event on Friday night. She was in attend[...]

WIN The Undertaker's Limited Edition Legacy Title Belt!

Marking 30 yeard since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being commemorated with this limited edition Undertaker [...] Nov 14 - Marking 30 yeard since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being commemorated with this limited edition Undertaker [...]

The Undertaker Discusses WWE Putting Championships On Smaller Wrestlers

The Undertaker was recently interviewed by Yahoo! Sports in which he talked about some of the smaller WWE champions over the years. "It doesn’t necessarily have to be a big guy big guy, but w[...] Nov 14 - The Undertaker was recently interviewed by Yahoo! Sports in which he talked about some of the smaller WWE champions over the years. "It doesn’t necessarily have to be a big guy big guy, but w[...]

Update On Killer Kelly’s Release From NXT UK

Portuguese wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her release from NXT UK secret, according to Fightful Select. Kelly did not want to make the news public to build mysterious intrigue when working other ev[...] Nov 14 - Portuguese wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her release from NXT UK secret, according to Fightful Select. Kelly did not want to make the news public to build mysterious intrigue when working other ev[...]

Chris Jericho Shares Photo Of Inner Circle At Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

AEW's Inner Circle went out in Las Vegas following last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which saw MJF buy tickets for everyone. Chris Jericho shared a photo on Instagram of the stable toget[...] Nov 14 - AEW's Inner Circle went out in Las Vegas following last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which saw MJF buy tickets for everyone. Chris Jericho shared a photo on Instagram of the stable toget[...]

Preliminary WWE SmackDown Viewership Numbers

Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX drew 2.142 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show also scored a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The first hour did 2.111 million viewer[...] Nov 14 - Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX drew 2.142 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show also scored a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The first hour did 2.111 million viewer[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point Event

The following matches will air on tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point event. The show will air on Impact! Plus from 8 PM EST. Impact World Championship MatchRich Swann vs. Sami Callihan I[...] Nov 14 - The following matches will air on tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point event. The show will air on Impact! Plus from 8 PM EST. Impact World Championship MatchRich Swann vs. Sami Callihan I[...]

Update On Killer Kelly's NXT UK Departure

It is being reported that wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her leaving WWE NXT UK a secret, as she did not want to have people know about it so she could get more of a reaction out of working other ev[...] Nov 14 - It is being reported that wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her leaving WWE NXT UK a secret, as she did not want to have people know about it so she could get more of a reaction out of working other ev[...]

WATCH: Top 10 Friday Night SmackDown Moments: WWE Top 10, Nov. 13, 2020

The following is a highlight video of the November 13, 2020 edition of Friday Night SmackDown from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Nov 14 - The following is a highlight video of the November 13, 2020 edition of Friday Night SmackDown from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Jake Hager Reveals That John Cena Refused to Drop WWE Championship to Him in 2010

All Elite Wrestling star and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager (formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE) was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast. During his [...] Nov 14 - All Elite Wrestling star and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager (formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE) was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast. During his [...]

Seth Rollins vs. Buddy Murphy Announced for Next Week's SmackDown

As seen on last night's episode of SmackDown, Buddy Murphy betrayed Seth Rollins and helped Rey Mysterio defeat Rollins in a No Holds Barred Match. After the match was over, Murphy was embraced b[...] Nov 14 - As seen on last night's episode of SmackDown, Buddy Murphy betrayed Seth Rollins and helped Rey Mysterio defeat Rollins in a No Holds Barred Match. After the match was over, Murphy was embraced b[...]

Chelsea Green Suffers Injury During Her SmackDown Debut

Former NXT Superstar Chelsea Green made her debut on SmackDown last night, competing in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Natalya Neidhart, Tamina Snuka and Liv Morgan. Chelsea revealed[...] Nov 14 - Former NXT Superstar Chelsea Green made her debut on SmackDown last night, competing in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Natalya Neidhart, Tamina Snuka and Liv Morgan. Chelsea revealed[...]

Chelsea Green Officially Joins WWE SmackDown Roster

Chelsea Green is now officially on the WWE main roster. Fightful Select reported today that her debut was "imminently" expected and plans had been finalized for her to join the SmackDown brand [...] Nov 13 - Chelsea Green is now officially on the WWE main roster. Fightful Select reported today that her debut was "imminently" expected and plans had been finalized for her to join the SmackDown brand [...]

WWE Is Looking For A Graphics Effects Designer For Twitch

– WWE is advertising a job listing for somebody to join them to support their Twitch. The job is for a motion graphics effects designer for the platform. WWE is seeking "an enthusiastic, [...] Nov 13 - – WWE is advertising a job listing for somebody to join them to support their Twitch. The job is for a motion graphics effects designer for the platform. WWE is seeking "an enthusiastic, [...]

SmackDown Quick Results (11/13/2020)

Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Sami Zayn defeats Apollo Crews via count-out *Singles Match* Otis defeats Dolph[...] Nov 13 - Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Sami Zayn defeats Apollo Crews via count-out *Singles Match* Otis defeats Dolph[...]

Kane Reveals His Favorite Matches Involving The Undertaker

Kane revealed his three favorite matches involving The Undertaker during an interview with Ryan Satin of FoxSports.com. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 25: "That's one of the greatest w[...] Nov 13 - Kane revealed his three favorite matches involving The Undertaker during an interview with Ryan Satin of FoxSports.com. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 25: "That's one of the greatest w[...]

Cody Rhodes Discusses The Tier System Regarding AEW Contracts

During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Cody Rhodes talked about AEW's contract tier system: "Agree to appear is a tier 0 meaning you'll get a bonus, which Tony's super super gene[...] Nov 13 - During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Cody Rhodes talked about AEW's contract tier system: "Agree to appear is a tier 0 meaning you'll get a bonus, which Tony's super super gene[...]