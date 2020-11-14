Why Brodie Lee Hasn't Appeared On AEW Dynamite Recently

It’s been a while since we have seen Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite and many have been wondering why he hasn't been mentioned on-screen in recent weeks.

The reason for his absence is because he has been dealing with an injury.

The news was revealed on the Wrestling Observer Forum by Dave Meltzer who noted that an ankle injury is the reason why he hasn't been on-screen.

It remains unknown how long he will be out for.