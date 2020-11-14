WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Why Brodie Lee Hasn't Appeared On AEW Dynamite Recently
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 14, 2020
It’s been a while since we have seen Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite and many have been wondering why he hasn't been mentioned on-screen in recent weeks.
The reason for his absence is because he has been dealing with an injury.
The news was revealed on the
Wrestling Observer Forum by Dave Meltzer who noted that an ankle injury is the reason why he hasn't been on-screen.
It remains unknown how long he will be out for.
