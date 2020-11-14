The Undertaker Discusses WWE Putting Championships On Smaller Wrestlers
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 14, 2020
The Undertaker was recently interviewed by Yahoo! Sports in which he talked about some of the smaller WWE champions over the years.
"It doesn’t necessarily have to be a big guy big guy, but we have stretched the realms of reality sometimes with some of our champions. When you see some of the guys that they have to work with, it’s like, OK, I get it, we’re sports entertainment — BUT. My whole goal when I went to the ring, I don’t care if you’re smart, not smart, whatever, when I’m in the ring I want people thinking, ‘This dude’s legit.’ And if I hit somebody, I want people in the front row going, ‘No, dude, he hit him. I don’t care what happened in the match before, he just lit him up. This is on.’ So it’s hard because we’re kind of starting to get a little bit of an influx of big guys, but it’s just kind of where– because there’s so much new talent, you can’t put the title on a guy just because he’s big. And back in the day, man, we had tons of big guys that could go and could carry it and do that."
Click here to read The Undertaker's full interview at Yahoo.com.
https://wrestlr.me/65253/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 14
Nov 14 - Marking 30 yeard since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being [...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - The Undertaker was recently interviewed by Yahoo! Sports in which he talked about some of the smaller WWE champions over the years. "It doesn&rsquo[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - Portuguese wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her release from NXT UK secret, according to Fightful Select. Kelly did not want to make the news public [...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - AEW's Inner Circle went out in Las Vegas following last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which saw MJF buy tickets for everyone. Chris Jeric[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX drew 2.142 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show also scored a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 de[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - The following matches will air on tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point event. The show will air on Impact! Plus from 8 PM EST. Impact World[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - It is being reported that wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her leaving WWE NXT UK a secret, as she did not want to have people know about it so she co[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - The following is a highlight video of the November 13, 2020 edition of Friday Night SmackDown from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - All Elite Wrestling star and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager (formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE) was recently a guest on Chris Je[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - As seen on last night's episode of SmackDown, Buddy Murphy betrayed Seth Rollins and helped Rey Mysterio defeat Rollins in a No Holds Barred Matc[...]
Nov 14
Nov 14 - Former NXT Superstar Chelsea Green made her debut on SmackDown last night, competing in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Natalya Neidha[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - Chelsea Green is now officially on the WWE main roster. Fightful Select reported today that her debut was "imminently" expected and plans had b[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - – WWE is advertising a job listing for somebody to join them to support their Twitch. The job is for a motion graphics effects designer for the [...]
Nov 13 SmackDown Quick Results (11/13/2020) Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Sami Zayn defeats Apollo Crews [...]
Nov 13 - Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Sami Zayn defeats Apollo Crews [...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - Kane revealed his three favorite matches involving The Undertaker during an interview with Ryan Satin of FoxSports.com. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Cody Rhodes talked about AEW's contract tier system: "Agree to appear is a tier 0 meaning you'[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - WWE has reportedly signed Alex Zayne to a developmental contract, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. Zayne made his final independent a[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - Zelina Vega issued the following statement after the release from her WWE contract today. “I want to say thank you all very much for the last[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - WWE has announced that they have released SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega from her contract. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has co[...]
Nov 13 Update On Sonya Deville Stalker Trial Even after being arrested, Sonya Deville's stalker Philip A. Thomas continued to harass her by having his mail forwarded to her house. Hopefully the [...]
Nov 13 - Even after being arrested, Sonya Deville's stalker Philip A. Thomas continued to harass her by having his mail forwarded to her house. Hopefully the [...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - During an interview with The Wrap, The Undertaker spoke about the opportunity he was given to work behind the scenes with WWE following his retirement[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this past episode of AEW Dynamite was the least attended in history (excluding shows wh[...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon missed the most recent SmackDown event, which is uncharacteristic as he's [...]
Nov 13
Nov 13 - It was on November 13th, 2005 that "Latino Heat" Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. Eddie was a veteran of WWE, WCW, ECW and many other com[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - As seen on Wednesday's episode of NXT Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship. Many have been speculating why thi[...]