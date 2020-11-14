Preliminary WWE SmackDown Viewership Numbers

This is of course a preliminary viewership number and the final rating will be released on Monday.

The show also scored a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The first hour did 2.111 million viewers and the second hour did 2.172 million viewers. The viewership was down on last week’s 2.209 viewers that the show did with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WIN The Undertaker's Limited Edition Legacy Title Belt!

Marking 30 yeard since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being commemorated with this limited edition Undertaker [...] Nov 14 - Marking 30 yeard since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being commemorated with this limited edition Undertaker [...]

The Undertaker Discusses WWE Putting Championships On Smaller Wrestlers

The Undertaker was recently interviewed by Yahoo! Sports in which he talked about some of the smaller WWE champions over the years. "It doesn’t necessarily have to be a big guy big guy, but w[...] Nov 14 - The Undertaker was recently interviewed by Yahoo! Sports in which he talked about some of the smaller WWE champions over the years. "It doesn’t necessarily have to be a big guy big guy, but w[...]

Update On Killer Kelly’s Release From NXT UK

Portuguese wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her release from NXT UK secret, according to Fightful Select. Kelly did not want to make the news public to build mysterious intrigue when working other ev[...] Nov 14 - Portuguese wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her release from NXT UK secret, according to Fightful Select. Kelly did not want to make the news public to build mysterious intrigue when working other ev[...]

Chris Jericho Shares Photo Of Inner Circle At Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

AEW's Inner Circle went out in Las Vegas following last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which saw MJF buy tickets for everyone. Chris Jericho shared a photo on Instagram of the stable toget[...] Nov 14 - AEW's Inner Circle went out in Las Vegas following last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which saw MJF buy tickets for everyone. Chris Jericho shared a photo on Instagram of the stable toget[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point Event

The following matches will air on tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point event. The show will air on Impact! Plus from 8 PM EST. Impact World Championship MatchRich Swann vs. Sami Callihan I[...] Nov 14 - The following matches will air on tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point event. The show will air on Impact! Plus from 8 PM EST. Impact World Championship MatchRich Swann vs. Sami Callihan I[...]

Update On Killer Kelly's NXT UK Departure

It is being reported that wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her leaving WWE NXT UK a secret, as she did not want to have people know about it so she could get more of a reaction out of working other ev[...] Nov 14 - It is being reported that wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her leaving WWE NXT UK a secret, as she did not want to have people know about it so she could get more of a reaction out of working other ev[...]

WATCH: Top 10 Friday Night SmackDown Moments: WWE Top 10, Nov. 13, 2020

The following is a highlight video of the November 13, 2020 edition of Friday Night SmackDown from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Nov 14 - The following is a highlight video of the November 13, 2020 edition of Friday Night SmackDown from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Jake Hager Reveals That John Cena Refused to Drop WWE Championship to Him in 2010

All Elite Wrestling star and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager (formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE) was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast. During his [...] Nov 14 - All Elite Wrestling star and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager (formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE) was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast. During his [...]

Seth Rollins vs. Buddy Murphy Announced for Next Week's SmackDown

As seen on last night's episode of SmackDown, Buddy Murphy betrayed Seth Rollins and helped Rey Mysterio defeat Rollins in a No Holds Barred Match. After the match was over, Murphy was embraced b[...] Nov 14 - As seen on last night's episode of SmackDown, Buddy Murphy betrayed Seth Rollins and helped Rey Mysterio defeat Rollins in a No Holds Barred Match. After the match was over, Murphy was embraced b[...]

Chelsea Green Suffers Injury During Her SmackDown Debut

Former NXT Superstar Chelsea Green made her debut on SmackDown last night, competing in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Natalya Neidhart, Tamina Snuka and Liv Morgan. Chelsea revealed[...] Nov 14 - Former NXT Superstar Chelsea Green made her debut on SmackDown last night, competing in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Natalya Neidhart, Tamina Snuka and Liv Morgan. Chelsea revealed[...]

Chelsea Green Officially Joins WWE SmackDown Roster

Chelsea Green is now officially on the WWE main roster. Fightful Select reported today that her debut was "imminently" expected and plans had been finalized for her to join the SmackDown brand [...] Nov 13 - Chelsea Green is now officially on the WWE main roster. Fightful Select reported today that her debut was "imminently" expected and plans had been finalized for her to join the SmackDown brand [...]

WWE Is Looking For A Graphics Effects Designer For Twitch

– WWE is advertising a job listing for somebody to join them to support their Twitch. The job is for a motion graphics effects designer for the platform. WWE is seeking "an enthusiastic, [...] Nov 13 - – WWE is advertising a job listing for somebody to join them to support their Twitch. The job is for a motion graphics effects designer for the platform. WWE is seeking "an enthusiastic, [...]

SmackDown Quick Results (11/13/2020)

Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Sami Zayn defeats Apollo Crews via count-out *Singles Match* Otis defeats Dolph[...] Nov 13 - Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Sami Zayn defeats Apollo Crews via count-out *Singles Match* Otis defeats Dolph[...]

Kane Reveals His Favorite Matches Involving The Undertaker

Kane revealed his three favorite matches involving The Undertaker during an interview with Ryan Satin of FoxSports.com. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 25: "That's one of the greatest w[...] Nov 13 - Kane revealed his three favorite matches involving The Undertaker during an interview with Ryan Satin of FoxSports.com. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 25: "That's one of the greatest w[...]

Cody Rhodes Discusses The Tier System Regarding AEW Contracts

During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Cody Rhodes talked about AEW's contract tier system: "Agree to appear is a tier 0 meaning you'll get a bonus, which Tony's super super gene[...] Nov 13 - During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Cody Rhodes talked about AEW's contract tier system: "Agree to appear is a tier 0 meaning you'll get a bonus, which Tony's super super gene[...]

WWE Reportedly Sign Top Independent Star Alex Zayne

WWE has reportedly signed Alex Zayne to a developmental contract, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. Zayne made his final independent appearance for GCW's So Much Fun last weekend. Zay[...] Nov 13 - WWE has reportedly signed Alex Zayne to a developmental contract, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. Zayne made his final independent appearance for GCW's So Much Fun last weekend. Zay[...]

Zelina Vega Issues Statement On Release, More On Why She Left WWE

Zelina Vega issued the following statement after the release from her WWE contract today. “I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I woul[...] Nov 13 - Zelina Vega issued the following statement after the release from her WWE contract today. “I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I woul[...]

WWE Announces the Release of Zelina Vega

WWE has announced that they have released SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega from her contract. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish[...] Nov 13 - WWE has announced that they have released SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega from her contract. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish[...]

Update On Sonya Deville Stalker Trial

Even after being arrested, Sonya Deville's stalker Philip A. Thomas continued to harass her by having his mail forwarded to her house. Hopefully the latest news can put an end to all of this madness,[...] Nov 13 - Even after being arrested, Sonya Deville's stalker Philip A. Thomas continued to harass her by having his mail forwarded to her house. Hopefully the latest news can put an end to all of this madness,[...]

Undertaker Reveals Offer To Work Backstage in WWE

During an interview with The Wrap, The Undertaker spoke about the opportunity he was given to work behind the scenes with WWE following his retirement. "You know, that’s the pickle that I&rs[...] Nov 13 - During an interview with The Wrap, The Undertaker spoke about the opportunity he was given to work behind the scenes with WWE following his retirement. "You know, that’s the pickle that I&rs[...]

This Week's AEW Dynamite Pulls In Lowest Attendance Since Letting Fans Back In

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this past episode of AEW Dynamite was the least attended in history (excluding shows where fans weren't allowed in at all). The reason f[...] Nov 13 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this past episode of AEW Dynamite was the least attended in history (excluding shows where fans weren't allowed in at all). The reason f[...]

Vince McMahon Wasn't At SmackDown Last Week

It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon missed the most recent SmackDown event, which is uncharacteristic as he's usually always in attendance for every televised W[...] Nov 13 - It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon missed the most recent SmackDown event, which is uncharacteristic as he's usually always in attendance for every televised W[...]

15 Years Ago Today: Eddie Guerrero Passed Away

It was on November 13th, 2005 that "Latino Heat" Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. Eddie was a veteran of WWE, WCW, ECW and many other companies throughout his career. He captured the WWE [...] Nov 13 - It was on November 13th, 2005 that "Latino Heat" Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. Eddie was a veteran of WWE, WCW, ECW and many other companies throughout his career. He captured the WWE [...]