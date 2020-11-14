Jake Hager Reveals That John Cena Refused to Drop WWE Championship to Him in 2010

“I had a little inclination, but I had no idea what was going to happen. The night before, I teased it on Raw. I hit Cena with the briefcase, I snuck up on him when he had one of his brilliant promo segments. Later, come to find out, he refused to do the job for me for the WWE Championship. We won’t talk about that. Ugh. ‘The most unselfish top man in the business.”

During his conversation with Jericho, Hager revealed that he was originally supposed to cash in his Money in the Bank contact on John Cena and win the WWE Championship in 2010. As fans may recall, Hager ended up cashing in the MITB on Chris Jericho to win the World Heavyweight Championship on SmackDown.

All Elite Wrestling star and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager (formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE) was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast .

» More News From This Feed

WIN The Undertaker's Limited Edition Legacy Title Belt!

Marking 30 yeard since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being [...] Nov 14 - Marking 30 yeard since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being [...]

The Undertaker Discusses WWE Putting Championships On Smaller Wrestlers

The Undertaker was recently interviewed by Yahoo! Sports in which he talked about some of the smaller WWE champions over the years. "It doesn&rsquo[...] Nov 14 - The Undertaker was recently interviewed by Yahoo! Sports in which he talked about some of the smaller WWE champions over the years. "It doesn&rsquo[...]

Update On Killer Kelly’s Release From NXT UK

Portuguese wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her release from NXT UK secret, according to Fightful Select. Kelly did not want to make the news public [...] Nov 14 - Portuguese wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her release from NXT UK secret, according to Fightful Select. Kelly did not want to make the news public [...]

Chris Jericho Shares Photo Of Inner Circle At Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

AEW's Inner Circle went out in Las Vegas following last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which saw MJF buy tickets for everyone. Chris Jeric[...] Nov 14 - AEW's Inner Circle went out in Las Vegas following last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which saw MJF buy tickets for everyone. Chris Jeric[...]

Preliminary WWE SmackDown Viewership Numbers

Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX drew 2.142 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show also scored a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 de[...] Nov 14 - Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX drew 2.142 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show also scored a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 de[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point Event

The following matches will air on tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point event. The show will air on Impact! Plus from 8 PM EST. Impact World[...] Nov 14 - The following matches will air on tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point event. The show will air on Impact! Plus from 8 PM EST. Impact World[...]

Update On Killer Kelly's NXT UK Departure

It is being reported that wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her leaving WWE NXT UK a secret, as she did not want to have people know about it so she co[...] Nov 14 - It is being reported that wrestling star Killer Kelly kept her leaving WWE NXT UK a secret, as she did not want to have people know about it so she co[...]

WATCH: Top 10 Friday Night SmackDown Moments: WWE Top 10, Nov. 13, 2020

The following is a highlight video of the November 13, 2020 edition of Friday Night SmackDown from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Nov 14 - The following is a highlight video of the November 13, 2020 edition of Friday Night SmackDown from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Jake Hager Reveals That John Cena Refused to Drop WWE Championship to Him in 2010

All Elite Wrestling star and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager (formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE) was recently a guest on Chris Je[...] Nov 14 - All Elite Wrestling star and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager (formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE) was recently a guest on Chris Je[...]

Seth Rollins vs. Buddy Murphy Announced for Next Week's SmackDown

As seen on last night's episode of SmackDown, Buddy Murphy betrayed Seth Rollins and helped Rey Mysterio defeat Rollins in a No Holds Barred Matc[...] Nov 14 - As seen on last night's episode of SmackDown, Buddy Murphy betrayed Seth Rollins and helped Rey Mysterio defeat Rollins in a No Holds Barred Matc[...]

Chelsea Green Suffers Injury During Her SmackDown Debut

Former NXT Superstar Chelsea Green made her debut on SmackDown last night, competing in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Natalya Neidha[...] Nov 14 - Former NXT Superstar Chelsea Green made her debut on SmackDown last night, competing in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Natalya Neidha[...]

Chelsea Green Officially Joins WWE SmackDown Roster

Chelsea Green is now officially on the WWE main roster. Fightful Select reported today that her debut was "imminently" expected and plans had b[...] Nov 13 - Chelsea Green is now officially on the WWE main roster. Fightful Select reported today that her debut was "imminently" expected and plans had b[...]

WWE Is Looking For A Graphics Effects Designer For Twitch

– WWE is advertising a job listing for somebody to join them to support their Twitch. The job is for a motion graphics effects designer for the [...] Nov 13 - – WWE is advertising a job listing for somebody to join them to support their Twitch. The job is for a motion graphics effects designer for the [...]

SmackDown Quick Results (11/13/2020)

Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Sami Zayn defeats Apollo Crews [...] Nov 13 - Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Sami Zayn defeats Apollo Crews [...]

Kane Reveals His Favorite Matches Involving The Undertaker

Kane revealed his three favorite matches involving The Undertaker during an interview with Ryan Satin of FoxSports.com. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels[...] Nov 13 - Kane revealed his three favorite matches involving The Undertaker during an interview with Ryan Satin of FoxSports.com. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels[...]

Cody Rhodes Discusses The Tier System Regarding AEW Contracts

During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Cody Rhodes talked about AEW's contract tier system: "Agree to appear is a tier 0 meaning you'[...] Nov 13 - During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Cody Rhodes talked about AEW's contract tier system: "Agree to appear is a tier 0 meaning you'[...]

WWE Reportedly Sign Top Independent Star Alex Zayne

WWE has reportedly signed Alex Zayne to a developmental contract, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. Zayne made his final independent a[...] Nov 13 - WWE has reportedly signed Alex Zayne to a developmental contract, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. Zayne made his final independent a[...]

Zelina Vega Issues Statement On Release, More On Why She Left WWE

Zelina Vega issued the following statement after the release from her WWE contract today. “I want to say thank you all very much for the last[...] Nov 13 - Zelina Vega issued the following statement after the release from her WWE contract today. “I want to say thank you all very much for the last[...]

WWE Announces the Release of Zelina Vega

WWE has announced that they have released SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega from her contract. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has co[...] Nov 13 - WWE has announced that they have released SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega from her contract. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has co[...]

Update On Sonya Deville Stalker Trial

Even after being arrested, Sonya Deville's stalker Philip A. Thomas continued to harass her by having his mail forwarded to her house. Hopefully the [...] Nov 13 - Even after being arrested, Sonya Deville's stalker Philip A. Thomas continued to harass her by having his mail forwarded to her house. Hopefully the [...]

Undertaker Reveals Offer To Work Backstage in WWE

During an interview with The Wrap, The Undertaker spoke about the opportunity he was given to work behind the scenes with WWE following his retirement[...] Nov 13 - During an interview with The Wrap, The Undertaker spoke about the opportunity he was given to work behind the scenes with WWE following his retirement[...]

This Week's AEW Dynamite Pulls In Lowest Attendance Since Letting Fans Back In

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this past episode of AEW Dynamite was the least attended in history (excluding shows wh[...] Nov 13 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this past episode of AEW Dynamite was the least attended in history (excluding shows wh[...]

Vince McMahon Wasn't At SmackDown Last Week

It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon missed the most recent SmackDown event, which is uncharacteristic as he's [...] Nov 13 - It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon missed the most recent SmackDown event, which is uncharacteristic as he's [...]

15 Years Ago Today: Eddie Guerrero Passed Away

It was on November 13th, 2005 that "Latino Heat" Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. Eddie was a veteran of WWE, WCW, ECW and many other com[...] Nov 13 - It was on November 13th, 2005 that "Latino Heat" Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. Eddie was a veteran of WWE, WCW, ECW and many other com[...]