Chelsea Green Officially Joins WWE SmackDown Roster

Chelsea Green is now officially on the WWE main roster.

Fightful Select reported today that her debut was "imminently" expected and plans had been finalized for her to join the SmackDown brand this afternoon.

On this week's SmackDown, she competed in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine the final member of the Women’s Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. The other names featured in the match were Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Tamina. Morgan won the match.

WWE has originally planned for Green to be called up from NXT to the Raw roster in May when Paul Heyman was the Raw Executive Direction, but since he departed from the role her call-up was shelved until now.