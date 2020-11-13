WWE Is Looking For A Graphics Effects Designer For Twitch

Qualifications 4+ years of motion graphics for digital platforms Accustom to the speed of daily, video production for the internet, second screen appearances Experience with news & entertainment graphics for digital videos Excellent typography skills Excellent sense of screen layout, image cropping and photo/video selection Knowledge of current web motion design best practices and emerging trends Comfortable with a multi-disciplinary environment of creative, tech and product Mature; respectful of business needs, shipping dates and “real world” challenges Work within various video formats and platforms (Twitch, IG, Facebook, Snapchat, etc.) Adobe After Effects & Creative Suite required; Cinema 4D and modeling tools helpful Entertainment brand experience preferred Strong interpersonal and communication skills Portfolio must be submitted with application

Responsibilities Design & animate on-air graphics packages (titles, lower thirds, transitions, etc.) Create corresponding style guides and AE templates Work closely with video producers and creative leads to meet video calendar Fulfill requests from social media producers to solve daily video graphics needs Report to Senior Motion Art Director

WWE is seeking "an enthusiastic, detail-oriented Motion Graphics Designer to work within WWE’s growing Advanced Media Group, specifically for Twitch. This position will create motion graphics, animation and content optimized for Twitch and digital/social media platforms. Candidate will see projects from concept to finish."

WWE is advertising a job listing for somebody to join them to support their Twitch. The job is for a motion graphics effects designer for the platform.

