Chelsea Green Officially Joins WWE SmackDown Roster

Chelsea Green is now officially on the WWE main roster. Fightful Select reported today that her debut was "imminently" expected and plans had b[...] Nov 13 - Chelsea Green is now officially on the WWE main roster. Fightful Select reported today that her debut was "imminently" expected and plans had b[...]

WWE Is Looking For A Graphics Effects Designer For Twitch

– WWE is advertising a job listing for somebody to join them to support their Twitch. The job is for a motion graphics effects designer for the [...] Nov 13 - – WWE is advertising a job listing for somebody to join them to support their Twitch. The job is for a motion graphics effects designer for the [...]

SmackDown Quick Results (11/13/2020)

Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Sami Zayn defeats Apollo Crews [...] Nov 13 - Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Sami Zayn defeats Apollo Crews [...]

Kane Reveals His Favorite Matches Involving The Undertaker

Kane revealed his three favorite matches involving The Undertaker during an interview with Ryan Satin of FoxSports.com. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels[...] Nov 13 - Kane revealed his three favorite matches involving The Undertaker during an interview with Ryan Satin of FoxSports.com. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels[...]

Cody Rhodes Discusses The Tier System Regarding AEW Contracts

During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Cody Rhodes talked about AEW's contract tier system: "Agree to appear is a tier 0 meaning you'[...] Nov 13 - During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Cody Rhodes talked about AEW's contract tier system: "Agree to appear is a tier 0 meaning you'[...]

WWE Reportedly Sign Top Independent Star Alex Zayne

WWE has reportedly signed Alex Zayne to a developmental contract, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. Zayne made his final independent a[...] Nov 13 - WWE has reportedly signed Alex Zayne to a developmental contract, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. Zayne made his final independent a[...]

Zelina Vega Issues Statement On Release, More On Why She Left WWE

Zelina Vega issued the following statement after the release from her WWE contract today. “I want to say thank you all very much for the last[...] Nov 13 - Zelina Vega issued the following statement after the release from her WWE contract today. “I want to say thank you all very much for the last[...]

WWE Announces the Release of Zelina Vega

WWE has announced that they have released SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega from her contract. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has co[...] Nov 13 - WWE has announced that they have released SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega from her contract. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has co[...]

Update On Sonya Deville Stalker Trial

Even after being arrested, Sonya Deville's stalker Philip A. Thomas continued to harass her by having his mail forwarded to her house. Hopefully the [...] Nov 13 - Even after being arrested, Sonya Deville's stalker Philip A. Thomas continued to harass her by having his mail forwarded to her house. Hopefully the [...]

Undertaker Reveals Offer To Work Backstage in WWE

During an interview with The Wrap, The Undertaker spoke about the opportunity he was given to work behind the scenes with WWE following his retirement[...] Nov 13 - During an interview with The Wrap, The Undertaker spoke about the opportunity he was given to work behind the scenes with WWE following his retirement[...]

This Week's AEW Dynamite Pulls In Lowest Attendance Since Letting Fans Back In

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this past episode of AEW Dynamite was the least attended in history (excluding shows wh[...] Nov 13 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this past episode of AEW Dynamite was the least attended in history (excluding shows wh[...]

Vince McMahon Wasn't At SmackDown Last Week

It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon missed the most recent SmackDown event, which is uncharacteristic as he's [...] Nov 13 - It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon missed the most recent SmackDown event, which is uncharacteristic as he's [...]

15 Years Ago Today: Eddie Guerrero Passed Away

It was on November 13th, 2005 that "Latino Heat" Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. Eddie was a veteran of WWE, WCW, ECW and many other com[...] Nov 13 - It was on November 13th, 2005 that "Latino Heat" Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. Eddie was a veteran of WWE, WCW, ECW and many other com[...]

Speculation On Why Leon Ruff Won The NXT North American Championship

As seen on Wednesday's episode of NXT Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship. Many have been speculating why thi[...] Nov 12 - As seen on Wednesday's episode of NXT Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship. Many have been speculating why thi[...]

Viewership For This Week's AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT TV

The numbers are in for this week's AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT. AEW Dynamite scored the victory in this week's Wednesday night viewership battle drawing[...] Nov 12 - The numbers are in for this week's AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT. AEW Dynamite scored the victory in this week's Wednesday night viewership battle drawing[...]

AEW Announces Jade Cargill Has Signed A Multi-Year Contract

AEW issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Signs Jade Cargill to Women’s Division— AEW’s Latest Newcomer Wasted No Time Making[...] Nov 12 - AEW issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Signs Jade Cargill to Women’s Division— AEW’s Latest Newcomer Wasted No Time Making[...]

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Talk About Dominik's Debut in WWE, Other Stories

During Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, Rey Mysterio spoke about his son Dominik's newfound WWE career. “It’s hard to say where [...] Nov 12 - During Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, Rey Mysterio spoke about his son Dominik's newfound WWE career. “It’s hard to say where [...]

The Rock Is Set To Reboot The Scorpion King

The Rock and his production company Seven Bucks Productions are working with Universal Pictures for a reboot of The Scorpion King movie, according to [...] Nov 12 - The Rock and his production company Seven Bucks Productions are working with Universal Pictures for a reboot of The Scorpion King movie, according to [...]

Production Update On Season Three of Dark Side of the Ring

As previously reported the third season of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring will premiere next year with an expanded fourteen episode run. Dave Meltzer r[...] Nov 12 - As previously reported the third season of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring will premiere next year with an expanded fourteen episode run. Dave Meltzer r[...]

Lance Archer Talks WWE Tryout, FCW, "Everybody Dies"

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lance Archer went into detail about his "everybody dies" catchphrase. "I always say, everybody dies, and peop[...] Nov 12 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lance Archer went into detail about his "everybody dies" catchphrase. "I always say, everybody dies, and peop[...]

Names Rumored For The Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' At Survivor Series

As we previously reported, former WWE Superstar Savio Vega is set to be in attendance for WWE Survivor Series for The Undertaker's ‘final farewe[...] Nov 12 - As we previously reported, former WWE Superstar Savio Vega is set to be in attendance for WWE Survivor Series for The Undertaker's ‘final farewe[...]

WrestleMania 37 Changing Dates?, WWE Selling Replica Hardcore Titles

- Insider @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the date for WrestleMania 37 in 2021 could be changed. There has been internal discussions abo[...] Nov 12 - - Insider @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the date for WrestleMania 37 in 2021 could be changed. There has been internal discussions abo[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (11/11/2020)

Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal The Natural Nightmares defeated The Butcher & The Blade Shawn Spears defeated Scorpio Sky Tay Conti defeated R[...] Nov 12 - Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal The Natural Nightmares defeated The Butcher & The Blade Shawn Spears defeated Scorpio Sky Tay Conti defeated R[...]

WWE NXT Results (11/11/2020)

Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to become WWE NXT North American Champion Santos Escobar defeated Jake Atlas to retain WWE Cruiserweight Champion[...] Nov 12 - Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to become WWE NXT North American Champion Santos Escobar defeated Jake Atlas to retain WWE Cruiserweight Champion[...]