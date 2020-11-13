Zelina Vega Issues Statement On Release, More On Why She Left WWE

Zelina Vega issued the following statement after the release from her WWE contract today.

“I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support”

Just before this Vega sent out a tweet that said she supports unionization. The tweet had no direct impact on her release as it was decided prior to this.

Insider @WrestleVotes is reporting the following on Twitter:

"There’s a bit more behind the scenes to the Zelina Vega release. Frustration from both sides is an understatement. While it can’t be directly tied to today’s news, Aleister Black recently requested to move back to NXT and was denied. Dissension amongst the parties involved."