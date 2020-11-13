The reason for this is believed to be because of them coming off of a pay-per-view event, which had higher ticket prices. The tickets were also limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there was Hurricane Eta in the area.

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this past episode of AEW Dynamite was the least attended in history (excluding shows where fans weren't allowed in at all).

WWE Announces the Release of Zelina Vega

WWE has announced that they have released SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega from her contract. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish[...] Nov 13 - WWE has announced that they have released SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega from her contract. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish[...]

Update On Sonya Deville Stalker Trial

Even after being arrested, Sonya Deville's stalker Philip A. Thomas continued to harass her by having his mail forwarded to her house. Hopefully the latest news can put an end to all of this madness,[...] Nov 13 - Even after being arrested, Sonya Deville's stalker Philip A. Thomas continued to harass her by having his mail forwarded to her house. Hopefully the latest news can put an end to all of this madness,[...]

Undertaker Reveals Offer To Work Backstage in WWE

During an interview with The Wrap, The Undertaker spoke about the opportunity he was given to work behind the scenes with WWE following his retirement. "You know, that’s the pickle that I&rs[...] Nov 13 - During an interview with The Wrap, The Undertaker spoke about the opportunity he was given to work behind the scenes with WWE following his retirement. "You know, that’s the pickle that I&rs[...]

This Week's AEW Dynamite Pulls In Lowest Attendance Since Letting Fans Back In

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this past episode of AEW Dynamite was the least attended in history (excluding shows where fans weren't allowed in at all). The reason f[...] Nov 13 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this past episode of AEW Dynamite was the least attended in history (excluding shows where fans weren't allowed in at all). The reason f[...]

Vince McMahon Wasn't At SmackDown Last Week

It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon missed the most recent SmackDown event, which is uncharacteristic as he's usually always in attendance for every televised W[...] Nov 13 - It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon missed the most recent SmackDown event, which is uncharacteristic as he's usually always in attendance for every televised W[...]

15 Years Ago Today: Eddie Guerrero Passed Away

It was on November 13th, 2005 that "Latino Heat" Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. Eddie was a veteran of WWE, WCW, ECW and many other companies throughout his career. He captured the WWE [...] Nov 13 - It was on November 13th, 2005 that "Latino Heat" Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. Eddie was a veteran of WWE, WCW, ECW and many other companies throughout his career. He captured the WWE [...]

Speculation On Why Leon Ruff Won The NXT North American Championship

As seen on Wednesday's episode of NXT Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship. Many have been speculating why this was done, given Ruff is a virtual unknown to mos[...] Nov 12 - As seen on Wednesday's episode of NXT Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship. Many have been speculating why this was done, given Ruff is a virtual unknown to mos[...]

Viewership For This Week's AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT TV

The numbers are in for this week's AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT. AEW Dynamite scored the victory in this week's Wednesday night viewership battle drawing 764,000 viewers(0.30 18-49 demo) and finished 17t[...] Nov 12 - The numbers are in for this week's AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT. AEW Dynamite scored the victory in this week's Wednesday night viewership battle drawing 764,000 viewers(0.30 18-49 demo) and finished 17t[...]

AEW Announces Jade Cargill Has Signed A Multi-Year Contract

AEW issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Signs Jade Cargill to Women’s Division— AEW’s Latest Newcomer Wasted No Time Making a Splash on DYNAMITE – November 12, 2020[...] Nov 12 - AEW issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Signs Jade Cargill to Women’s Division— AEW’s Latest Newcomer Wasted No Time Making a Splash on DYNAMITE – November 12, 2020[...]

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Talk About Dominik's Debut in WWE, Other Stories

During Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, Rey Mysterio spoke about his son Dominik's newfound WWE career. “It’s hard to say where my passion for wrestling started because I grew up[...] Nov 12 - During Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, Rey Mysterio spoke about his son Dominik's newfound WWE career. “It’s hard to say where my passion for wrestling started because I grew up[...]

The Rock Is Set To Reboot The Scorpion King

The Rock and his production company Seven Bucks Productions are working with Universal Pictures for a reboot of The Scorpion King movie, according to Deadline.com. The Rock commented: "The Scorpion[...] Nov 12 - The Rock and his production company Seven Bucks Productions are working with Universal Pictures for a reboot of The Scorpion King movie, according to Deadline.com. The Rock commented: "The Scorpion[...]

Production Update On Season Three of Dark Side of the Ring

As previously reported the third season of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring will premiere next year with an expanded fourteen episode run. Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio he was intervi[...] Nov 12 - As previously reported the third season of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring will premiere next year with an expanded fourteen episode run. Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio he was intervi[...]

Lance Archer Talks WWE Tryout, FCW, "Everybody Dies"

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lance Archer went into detail about his "everybody dies" catchphrase. "I always say, everybody dies, and people say does that include you and I say yes, but I [...] Nov 12 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lance Archer went into detail about his "everybody dies" catchphrase. "I always say, everybody dies, and people say does that include you and I say yes, but I [...]

Names Rumored For The Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' At Survivor Series

As we previously reported, former WWE Superstar Savio Vega is set to be in attendance for WWE Survivor Series for The Undertaker's ‘final farewell’. It still however remains unknown if he [...] Nov 12 - As we previously reported, former WWE Superstar Savio Vega is set to be in attendance for WWE Survivor Series for The Undertaker's ‘final farewell’. It still however remains unknown if he [...]

WrestleMania 37 Changing Dates?, WWE Selling Replica Hardcore Titles

- Insider @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the date for WrestleMania 37 in 2021 could be changed. There has been internal discussions about moving the scheduled date of WrestleMania from [...] Nov 12 - - Insider @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the date for WrestleMania 37 in 2021 could be changed. There has been internal discussions about moving the scheduled date of WrestleMania from [...]

AEW Dynamite Results (11/11/2020)

Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal The Natural Nightmares defeated The Butcher & The Blade Shawn Spears defeated Scorpio Sky Tay Conti defeated Red Velvet Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Rey Fenix [...] Nov 12 - Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal The Natural Nightmares defeated The Butcher & The Blade Shawn Spears defeated Scorpio Sky Tay Conti defeated Red Velvet Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Rey Fenix [...]

WWE NXT Results (11/11/2020)

Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to become WWE NXT North American Champion Santos Escobar defeated Jake Atlas to retain WWE Cruiserweight Championship Candice LaRae defeated Toni Storm Timothy T[...] Nov 12 - Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to become WWE NXT North American Champion Santos Escobar defeated Jake Atlas to retain WWE Cruiserweight Championship Candice LaRae defeated Toni Storm Timothy T[...]

Five Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian - Young Bucks vs. Top Flight - Cody Rhodes/Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage/Ricky[...] Nov 11 - AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian - Young Bucks vs. Top Flight - Cody Rhodes/Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage/Ricky[...]

PAC Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Bastard PAC back on AEW television. Following tonight’s main event between Penta El Cero M and Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite on TNT, PAC appeared to confronted Eddie Kingston, screaming a[...] Nov 11 - The Bastard PAC back on AEW television. Following tonight’s main event between Penta El Cero M and Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite on TNT, PAC appeared to confronted Eddie Kingston, screaming a[...]

Identity Of NXT Ghostface Revealed (Spoiler)

On this week's WWE NXT on USA Network, Ghostface appeared once again to help Candice LeRae in an attack against Toni Storm and Shotzi Blackheart. Ghostface unmasked and was revealed to be Indi Hartwe[...] Nov 11 - On this week's WWE NXT on USA Network, Ghostface appeared once again to help Candice LeRae in an attack against Toni Storm and Shotzi Blackheart. Ghostface unmasked and was revealed to be Indi Hartwe[...]

Shaquille O’Neal Heading To AEW To Wrestle Cody Rhodes?

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT Cody Rhodes was cutting a promo before being interrupted by a new name to AEW, Jade Cargill. Cargill took issue with Cody calling himself a giant killer and refer[...] Nov 11 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT Cody Rhodes was cutting a promo before being interrupted by a new name to AEW, Jade Cargill. Cargill took issue with Cody calling himself a giant killer and refer[...]

New NXT North American Champion Crowned (Spoiler)

During the opening of tonight's WWE NXT on USA, Leon Ruff was selected as Johnny Gargano's opponent in the Wheel of Challengers. Ruff picked up the victory with a crucifix pin to become the new NXT N[...] Nov 11 - During the opening of tonight's WWE NXT on USA, Leon Ruff was selected as Johnny Gargano's opponent in the Wheel of Challengers. Ruff picked up the victory with a crucifix pin to become the new NXT N[...]

Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix. - “The Natural Nightmares” Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher a[...] Nov 11 - AEW has announced the following matches for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix. - “The Natural Nightmares” Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher a[...]

Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT on USA Network

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s NXT on USA Network. - Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American Championship - Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Ty[...] Nov 11 - WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s NXT on USA Network. - Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American Championship - Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Ty[...]