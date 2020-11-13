WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
15 Years Ago Today: Eddie Guerrero Passed Away

Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Nov 13, 2020

It was on November 13th, 2005 that "Latino Heat" Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38.

Eddie was a veteran of WWE, WCW, ECW and many other companies throughout his career. He captured the WWE Championship for the first time in 2004, just twenty one months before passing away.

Relive the championship win with this clip from WWE's official YouTube channel:

