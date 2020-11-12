Speculation On Why Leon Ruff Won The NXT North American Championship

As seen on Wednesday's episode of NXT Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship. Many have been speculating why this was done, given Ruff is a virtual unknown to most of the viewers.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the fact that they did the title change in that manner makes it seem as if the brand is trying a new way of doing things to keep things fresh and entertaining.

Meltzer noted there are no long-term plans in place for Ruff, but was at this stage a way of presenting Gargano as the "cursed" champion.