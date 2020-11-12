WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Viewership For This Week's AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT TV
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 12, 2020
The numbers are in for this week's AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT.
AEW Dynamite scored the victory in this week's Wednesday night viewership battle drawing 764,000 viewers(0.30 18-49 demo) and finished 17th for the night on cable.
WWE NXT drew 632,000 viewers (0.16 18-49 demo) and finished 56th for the night on cable.
https://wrestlr.me/65229/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 12
Nov 12 - As seen on Wednesday's episode of NXT Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship. Many have been speculating why thi[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - The numbers are in for this week's AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT. AEW Dynamite scored the victory in this week's Wednesday night viewership battle drawing[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - AEW issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Signs Jade Cargill to Women’s Division— AEW’s Latest Newcomer Wasted No Time Making[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - During Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, Rey Mysterio spoke about his son Dominik's newfound WWE career. “It’s hard to say where [...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - The Rock and his production company Seven Bucks Productions are working with Universal Pictures for a reboot of The Scorpion King movie, according to [...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - As previously reported the third season of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring will premiere next year with an expanded fourteen episode run. Dave Meltzer r[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lance Archer went into detail about his "everybody dies" catchphrase. "I always say, everybody dies, and peop[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - As we previously reported, former WWE Superstar Savio Vega is set to be in attendance for WWE Survivor Series for The Undertaker's ‘final farewe[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - - Insider @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the date for WrestleMania 37 in 2021 could be changed. There has been internal discussions abo[...]
Nov 12 AEW Dynamite Results (11/11/2020) Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal The Natural Nightmares defeated The Butcher & The Blade Shawn Spears defeated Scorpio Sky Tay Conti defeated R[...]
Nov 12 - Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal The Natural Nightmares defeated The Butcher & The Blade Shawn Spears defeated Scorpio Sky Tay Conti defeated R[...]
Nov 12 WWE NXT Results (11/11/2020) Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to become WWE NXT Champion Santos Escobar defeated Jake Atlas to retain WWE Cruiserweight Championship Candice L[...]
Nov 12 - Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to become WWE NXT Champion Santos Escobar defeated Jake Atlas to retain WWE Cruiserweight Championship Candice L[...]
Nov 11
Nov 11 - AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian - Young Bucks vs. Top Flig[...]
Nov 11
Nov 11 - The Bastard PAC back on AEW television. Following tonight’s main event between Penta El Cero M and Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite on TNT, PAC [...]
Nov 11
Nov 11 - On this week's WWE NXT on USA Network, Ghostface appeared once again to help Candice LeRae in an attack against Toni Storm and Shotzi Blackheart. Gho[...]
Nov 11
Nov 11 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT Cody Rhodes was cutting a promo before being interrupted by a new name to AEW, Jade Cargill. Cargill took issue [...]
Nov 11
Nov 11 - During the opening of tonight's WWE NXT on USA, Leon Ruff was selected as Johnny Gargano's opponent in the Wheel of Challengers. Ruff picked up the v[...]
Nov 11
Nov 11 - AEW has announced the following matches for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix. - “The Natural Nightmares&rdqu[...]
Nov 11
Nov 11 - WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s NXT on USA Network. - Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American [...]
Nov 11
Nov 11 - The Bella Twins believe they have one more run left in them and have their eyes set on gold. The former WWE Superstars who both retired from the ring[...]
Nov 11
Nov 11 - The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz), are leaving Impact Wrestling with their last match airing on next week’s edition ep[...]
Nov 11
Nov 11 - Eddie Guerrero's last-ever match aired on this day 15 years ago against Mr. Kennedy on WWE SmackDown. Eddie passed away a few days later on November 1[...]
Nov 11
Nov 11 - AEW President Tony Khan tweeted the following ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. "Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite&n[...]
Nov 11
Nov 11 - WWE issued the following: 18th Annual WWE® Tribute to the Troops® to Air on FOX 11/11/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The 18[...]
Nov 10
Nov 10 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Announces Launch of AEW GAMES— AEW’s Initial Gaming Offerings Feature Highl[...]
Nov 10
Nov 10 - During a special live stream on YouTube, AEW Games revealed details for several upcoming games for console and mobile. Below are some of the details t[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π