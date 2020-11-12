Viewership For This Week's AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT TV

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 12, 2020

The numbers are in for this week's AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT.

AEW Dynamite scored the victory in this week's Wednesday night viewership battle drawing 764,000 viewers(0.30 18-49 demo) and finished 17th for the night on cable.

WWE NXT drew 632,000 viewers (0.16 18-49 demo) and finished 56th for the night on cable.