Rey Mysterio and Dominik Talk About Dominik's Debut in WWE, Other Stories

During Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, Rey Mysterio spoke about his son Dominik's newfound WWE career.

“It’s hard to say where my passion for wrestling started because I grew up with it and always loved it. I never had a passion to do it because I was focused on football and soccer. I wanted to go to college and try to get a scholarship. I just didn’t like the program that the college I went to had.” “I always told him school was a priority. I was never a school guy and Dom never became a school guy so when he went to community college, he knew that he wasn’t going to get to where he was going to be so he said he had to find another way out.”

Dominik followed up...

“It wasn’t coming together. It didn’t feel right and I just wanted to give it (wrestling) a try and see if I could do something with it.”

Dominik also spoke about when he had long, blonde hair.

“I did something in school I probably should not have done and my punishment was to get my hair cut off. When I played football, I loved having the name Goldilocks because I would hit people really hard and they would not expect it from a kid with long blonde hair. I loved having my hair. I always had a love for knives since I was a kid. I didn’t realize I had a little knife in my backpack and one of my buddies had a bigger knife in his backpack and we were doing a trade on the bus. I went to the bathroom and I had the knife. I was admiring it. Someone walked in and he went and told on us.”

Rey followed up...

“What are we going to do? I can’t hit him so we ended up taking away his hair which was really long at the time. My wife and I said, that’s what he adored at the time. Normally you take away something they really like and the hair was his look. For him, the hair was everything.”

Rey revealed that Dominik actually wasn't supposed to debut this early.

“We weren’t expecting this opportunity so quick. We were still giving it about another year of training. We started to negotiate with WWE for him to potentially sign a developmental deal and we said ok. I told him to go to the Performance Center and get ready and be ready by 2021. This opportunity presented itself. I told him I can’t say yes or no. It’s up to you. However you feel. As a parent, the last thing I wanted him to do is fail on his first try. I said all eyes are on you. It isn’t an indie show with no TV. You are live worldwide, SummerSlam, one of the biggest PPVs in WWE. He took the opportunity. He had been training for almost three years by then.”

Dominik followed up...