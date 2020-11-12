Production Update On Season Three of Dark Side of the Ring

As previously reported the third season of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring will premiere next year with an expanded fourteen episode run.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio he was interviewed for several episodes and said that the producers have only finalized content for eight of them so far.

The producers have yet to decided on six episodes and are considering many ideas but a lot of them are not viable or marketable in the United States.

The episodes confirmed so far included, Brian Pillman, the 1995 WCW/NJPW Collision in Korea supershow and Grizzly Smith’s family: Jake Roberts, Rockin’ Robin, and Sam Houston.

