Names Rumored For The Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' At Survivor Series

Kane is also scheduled to be there.

In addition to Vega, PWInsider is reporting another of the ‘Bone Street Krew’, The Godfather will also be in attendance at the event.

As we previously reported, former WWE Superstar Savio Vega is set to be in attendance for WWE Survivor Series for The Undertaker's ‘final farewell’. It still however remains unknown if he will be featured on-screen.

Speculation On Why Leon Ruff Won The NXT North American Championship

As seen on Wednesday's episode of NXT Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship. Many have been speculating why this was done, given Ruff is a virtual unknown to mos[...] Nov 12 - As seen on Wednesday's episode of NXT Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship. Many have been speculating why this was done, given Ruff is a virtual unknown to mos[...]

Viewership For This Week's AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT TV

The numbers are in for this week's AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT. AEW Dynamite scored the victory in this week's Wednesday night viewership battle drawing 764,000 viewers(0.30 18-49 demo) and finished 17t[...] Nov 12 - The numbers are in for this week's AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT. AEW Dynamite scored the victory in this week's Wednesday night viewership battle drawing 764,000 viewers(0.30 18-49 demo) and finished 17t[...]

AEW Announces Jade Cargill Has Signed A Multi-Year Contract

AEW issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Signs Jade Cargill to Women’s Division— AEW’s Latest Newcomer Wasted No Time Making a Splash on DYNAMITE – November 12, 2020[...] Nov 12 - AEW issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Signs Jade Cargill to Women’s Division— AEW’s Latest Newcomer Wasted No Time Making a Splash on DYNAMITE – November 12, 2020[...]

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Talk About Dominik's Debut in WWE, Other Stories

During Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, Rey Mysterio spoke about his son Dominik's newfound WWE career. “It’s hard to say where my passion for wrestling started because I grew up[...] Nov 12 - During Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, Rey Mysterio spoke about his son Dominik's newfound WWE career. “It’s hard to say where my passion for wrestling started because I grew up[...]

The Rock Is Set To Reboot The Scorpion King

The Rock and his production company Seven Bucks Productions are working with Universal Pictures for a reboot of The Scorpion King movie, according to Deadline.com. The Rock commented: "The Scorpion[...] Nov 12 - The Rock and his production company Seven Bucks Productions are working with Universal Pictures for a reboot of The Scorpion King movie, according to Deadline.com. The Rock commented: "The Scorpion[...]

Production Update On Season Three of Dark Side of the Ring

As previously reported the third season of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring will premiere next year with an expanded fourteen episode run. Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio he was intervi[...] Nov 12 - As previously reported the third season of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring will premiere next year with an expanded fourteen episode run. Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio he was intervi[...]

Lance Archer Talks WWE Tryout, FCW, "Everybody Dies"

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lance Archer went into detail about his "everybody dies" catchphrase. "I always say, everybody dies, and people say does that include you and I say yes, but I [...] Nov 12 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lance Archer went into detail about his "everybody dies" catchphrase. "I always say, everybody dies, and people say does that include you and I say yes, but I [...]

Names Rumored For The Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' At Survivor Series

WrestleMania 37 Changing Dates?, WWE Selling Replica Hardcore Titles

- Insider @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the date for WrestleMania 37 in 2021 could be changed. There has been internal discussions about moving the scheduled date of WrestleMania from [...] Nov 12 - - Insider @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the date for WrestleMania 37 in 2021 could be changed. There has been internal discussions about moving the scheduled date of WrestleMania from [...]

AEW Dynamite Results (11/11/2020)

Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal The Natural Nightmares defeated The Butcher & The Blade Shawn Spears defeated Scorpio Sky Tay Conti defeated Red Velvet Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Rey Fenix [...] Nov 12 - Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal The Natural Nightmares defeated The Butcher & The Blade Shawn Spears defeated Scorpio Sky Tay Conti defeated Red Velvet Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Rey Fenix [...]

WWE NXT Results (11/11/2020)

Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to become WWE NXT Champion Santos Escobar defeated Jake Atlas to retain WWE Cruiserweight Championship Candice LaRae defeated Toni Storm Timothy Thatcher defeate[...] Nov 12 - Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to become WWE NXT Champion Santos Escobar defeated Jake Atlas to retain WWE Cruiserweight Championship Candice LaRae defeated Toni Storm Timothy Thatcher defeate[...]

Five Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian - Young Bucks vs. Top Flight - Cody Rhodes/Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage/Ricky[...] Nov 11 - AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian - Young Bucks vs. Top Flight - Cody Rhodes/Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage/Ricky[...]

PAC Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Bastard PAC back on AEW television. Following tonight’s main event between Penta El Cero M and Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite on TNT, PAC appeared to confronted Eddie Kingston, screaming a[...] Nov 11 - The Bastard PAC back on AEW television. Following tonight’s main event between Penta El Cero M and Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite on TNT, PAC appeared to confronted Eddie Kingston, screaming a[...]

Identity Of NXT Ghostface Revealed (Spoiler)

On this week's WWE NXT on USA Network, Ghostface appeared once again to help Candice LeRae in an attack against Toni Storm and Shotzi Blackheart. Ghostface unmasked and was revealed to be Indi Hartwe[...] Nov 11 - On this week's WWE NXT on USA Network, Ghostface appeared once again to help Candice LeRae in an attack against Toni Storm and Shotzi Blackheart. Ghostface unmasked and was revealed to be Indi Hartwe[...]

Shaquille O’Neal Heading To AEW To Wrestle Cody Rhodes?

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT Cody Rhodes was cutting a promo before being interrupted by a new name to AEW, Jade Cargill. Cargill took issue with Cody calling himself a giant killer and refer[...] Nov 11 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT Cody Rhodes was cutting a promo before being interrupted by a new name to AEW, Jade Cargill. Cargill took issue with Cody calling himself a giant killer and refer[...]

New NXT North American Champion Crowned (Spoiler)

During the opening of tonight's WWE NXT on USA, Leon Ruff was selected as Johnny Gargano's opponent in the Wheel of Challengers. Ruff picked up the victory with a crucifix pin to become the new NXT N[...] Nov 11 - During the opening of tonight's WWE NXT on USA, Leon Ruff was selected as Johnny Gargano's opponent in the Wheel of Challengers. Ruff picked up the victory with a crucifix pin to become the new NXT N[...]

Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix. - “The Natural Nightmares” Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher a[...] Nov 11 - AEW has announced the following matches for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix. - “The Natural Nightmares” Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher a[...]

Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT on USA Network

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s NXT on USA Network. - Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American Championship - Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Ty[...] Nov 11 - WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s NXT on USA Network. - Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American Championship - Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Ty[...]

Nikki Bella & Brie Bella Want 'One More Run' In WWE

The Bella Twins believe they have one more run left in them and have their eyes set on gold. The former WWE Superstars who both retired from the ring in 2019 are in the process of promoting an all-ne[...] Nov 11 - The Bella Twins believe they have one more run left in them and have their eyes set on gold. The former WWE Superstars who both retired from the ring in 2019 are in the process of promoting an all-ne[...]

The Rascalz Are Departing Impact Wrestling

The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz), are leaving Impact Wrestling with their last match airing on next week’s edition episode on AXS, according to PWInsider. The trio's [...] Nov 11 - The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz), are leaving Impact Wrestling with their last match airing on next week’s edition episode on AXS, according to PWInsider. The trio's [...]

15 Years Ago Today, Eddie Guerrero's Last-Ever Match Was Broadcast

Eddie Guerrero's last-ever match aired on this day 15 years ago against Mr. Kennedy on WWE SmackDown. Eddie passed away a few days later on November 13. In an interview with Sportskeeda, here is what[...] Nov 11 - Eddie Guerrero's last-ever match aired on this day 15 years ago against Mr. Kennedy on WWE SmackDown. Eddie passed away a few days later on November 13. In an interview with Sportskeeda, here is what[...]

AEW President Tony Khan Hints At "Massive Surprises Ahead"

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted the following ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. "Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of [...] Nov 11 - AEW President Tony Khan tweeted the following ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. "Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of [...]

WWE Confirms Tribute To The Troops Is Returning To Television

WWE issued the following: 18th Annual WWE® Tribute to the Troops® to Air on FOX 11/11/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The 18th annual WWETribute to the Troops will air on FOX[...] Nov 11 - WWE issued the following: 18th Annual WWE® Tribute to the Troops® to Air on FOX 11/11/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The 18th annual WWETribute to the Troops will air on FOX[...]

Official Press Release For Upcoming AEW Games

All Elite Wrestling issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Announces Launch of AEW GAMES— AEW’s Initial Gaming Offerings Feature Highly Anticipated Console Game and Two Mobile Games &m[...] Nov 10 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Announces Launch of AEW GAMES— AEW’s Initial Gaming Offerings Feature Highly Anticipated Console Game and Two Mobile Games &m[...]