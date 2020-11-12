WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW Dynamite Results (11/11/2020)

Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal The Natural Nightmares defeated The Butcher & The Blade Shawn Spears defeated Scorpio Sky Tay Conti defeated Red Velvet Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Rey Fenix [...] Nov 12 - Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal The Natural Nightmares defeated The Butcher & The Blade Shawn Spears defeated Scorpio Sky Tay Conti defeated Red Velvet Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Rey Fenix [...]

WWE NXT Results (11/11/2020)

Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to become WWE NXT Champion Santos Escobar defeated Jake Atlas to retain WWE Cruiserweight Championship Candice LaRae defeated Toni Storm Timothy Thatcher defeate[...] Nov 12 - Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to become WWE NXT Champion Santos Escobar defeated Jake Atlas to retain WWE Cruiserweight Championship Candice LaRae defeated Toni Storm Timothy Thatcher defeate[...]

Five Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian - Young Bucks vs. Top Flight - Cody Rhodes/Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage/Ricky[...] Nov 11 - AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian - Young Bucks vs. Top Flight - Cody Rhodes/Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage/Ricky[...]

PAC Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Bastard PAC back on AEW television. Following tonight’s main event between Penta El Cero M and Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite on TNT, PAC appeared to confronted Eddie Kingston, screaming a[...] Nov 11 - The Bastard PAC back on AEW television. Following tonight’s main event between Penta El Cero M and Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite on TNT, PAC appeared to confronted Eddie Kingston, screaming a[...]

Identity Of NXT Ghostface Revealed (Spoiler)

On this week's WWE NXT on USA Network, Ghostface appeared once again to help Candice LeRae in an attack against Toni Storm and Shotzi Blackheart. Ghostface unmasked and was revealed to be Indi Hartwe[...] Nov 11 - On this week's WWE NXT on USA Network, Ghostface appeared once again to help Candice LeRae in an attack against Toni Storm and Shotzi Blackheart. Ghostface unmasked and was revealed to be Indi Hartwe[...]

Shaquille O’Neal Heading To AEW To Wrestle Cody Rhodes?

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT Cody Rhodes was cutting a promo before being interrupted by a new name to AEW, Jade Cargill. Cargill took issue with Cody calling himself a giant killer and refer[...] Nov 11 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT Cody Rhodes was cutting a promo before being interrupted by a new name to AEW, Jade Cargill. Cargill took issue with Cody calling himself a giant killer and refer[...]

New NXT North American Champion Crowned (Spoiler)

During the opening of tonight's WWE NXT on USA, Leon Ruff was selected as Johnny Gargano's opponent in the Wheel of Challengers. Ruff picked up the victory with a crucifix pin to become the new NXT N[...] Nov 11 - During the opening of tonight's WWE NXT on USA, Leon Ruff was selected as Johnny Gargano's opponent in the Wheel of Challengers. Ruff picked up the victory with a crucifix pin to become the new NXT N[...]

Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix. - “The Natural Nightmares” Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher a[...] Nov 11 - AEW has announced the following matches for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix. - “The Natural Nightmares” Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher a[...]

Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT on USA Network

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s NXT on USA Network. - Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American Championship - Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Ty[...] Nov 11 - WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s NXT on USA Network. - Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American Championship - Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Ty[...]

Nikki Bella & Brie Bella Want 'One More Run' In WWE

The Bella Twins believe they have one more run left in them and have their eyes set on gold. The former WWE Superstars who both retired from the ring in 2019 are in the process of promoting an all-ne[...] Nov 11 - The Bella Twins believe they have one more run left in them and have their eyes set on gold. The former WWE Superstars who both retired from the ring in 2019 are in the process of promoting an all-ne[...]

The Rascalz Are Departing Impact Wrestling

The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz), are leaving Impact Wrestling with their last match airing on next week’s edition episode on AXS, according to PWInsider. The trio's [...] Nov 11 - The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz), are leaving Impact Wrestling with their last match airing on next week’s edition episode on AXS, according to PWInsider. The trio's [...]

15 Years Ago Today, Eddie Guerrero's Last-Ever Match Was Broadcast

Eddie Guerrero's last-ever match aired on this day 15 years ago against Mr. Kennedy on WWE SmackDown. Eddie passed away a few days later on November 13. In an interview with Sportskeeda, here is what[...] Nov 11 - Eddie Guerrero's last-ever match aired on this day 15 years ago against Mr. Kennedy on WWE SmackDown. Eddie passed away a few days later on November 13. In an interview with Sportskeeda, here is what[...]

AEW President Tony Khan Hints At "Massive Surprises Ahead"

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted the following ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. "Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of [...] Nov 11 - AEW President Tony Khan tweeted the following ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. "Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of [...]

WWE Confirms Tribute To The Troops Is Returning To Television

WWE issued the following: 18th Annual WWE® Tribute to the Troops® to Air on FOX 11/11/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The 18th annual WWETribute to the Troops will air on FOX[...] Nov 11 - WWE issued the following: 18th Annual WWE® Tribute to the Troops® to Air on FOX 11/11/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The 18th annual WWETribute to the Troops will air on FOX[...]

Official Press Release For Upcoming AEW Games

All Elite Wrestling issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Announces Launch of AEW GAMES— AEW’s Initial Gaming Offerings Feature Highly Anticipated Console Game and Two Mobile Games &m[...] Nov 10 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Announces Launch of AEW GAMES— AEW’s Initial Gaming Offerings Feature Highly Anticipated Console Game and Two Mobile Games &m[...]

AEW Announces Console, Mobile and Casino Game - Full Details

During a special live stream on YouTube, AEW Games revealed details for several upcoming games for console and mobile. Below are some of the details that came out of that announcement. AEW Console Ga[...] Nov 10 - During a special live stream on YouTube, AEW Games revealed details for several upcoming games for console and mobile. Below are some of the details that came out of that announcement. AEW Console Ga[...]

WATCH: AEW Games Announcement - Special Event (Live Stream)

AEW will be making a major announcement tonight regarding AEW Games. The stream was originally scheduled for 6 PM ET but has now been moved to 6:45 PM ET. You can watch the announcement on the stream[...] Nov 10 - AEW will be making a major announcement tonight regarding AEW Games. The stream was originally scheduled for 6 PM ET but has now been moved to 6:45 PM ET. You can watch the announcement on the stream[...]

New Match Added To This Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal for tomorrow's Dynamite on TNT. Below is the updated card: - Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet - Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zer[...] Nov 10 - AEW has announced FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal for tomorrow's Dynamite on TNT. Below is the updated card: - Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet - Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zer[...]

Leaked Information Regarding Tonight's AEW Video Game Announcement

At 6 PM ET, AEW will be making an announcement tonight regarding the release of upcoming games. The AEWGames.com website was active for some time today before it was password protected. The time it w[...] Nov 10 - At 6 PM ET, AEW will be making an announcement tonight regarding the release of upcoming games. The AEWGames.com website was active for some time today before it was password protected. The time it w[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstar Possibly Returning?

WWE is reportedly considering the return of a Superstar they released back in April due to budget cuts. Fightful Select is reporting that sources have revealed that No Way Jose is on the company's ra[...] Nov 10 - WWE is reportedly considering the return of a Superstar they released back in April due to budget cuts. Fightful Select is reporting that sources have revealed that No Way Jose is on the company's ra[...]

WWE Tribute to the Troops Returning To Television This Year?

WWE might be in the process of bringing back its annual Tribute to the Troops event back to television in December, according to PWInsider. The event has been produced every year since 2003, but in 2[...] Nov 10 - WWE might be in the process of bringing back its annual Tribute to the Troops event back to television in December, according to PWInsider. The event has been produced every year since 2003, but in 2[...]

What AEW Had Planned For Live Events Pre-COVID-19

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed what AEW President Tony Khan had planned for live events prior to the Covid-19 crisis. "When they (AEW) first started&h[...] Nov 10 - On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed what AEW President Tony Khan had planned for live events prior to the Covid-19 crisis. "When they (AEW) first started&h[...]

WWE Considering Moving ThunderDome To Tropicana Field Stadium?

WWE officials are exploring the possibility of moving the WWE ThunderDome to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. As previously reported,[...] Nov 10 - WWE officials are exploring the possibility of moving the WWE ThunderDome to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. As previously reported,[...]

Vince McMahon Has Decided To Turn A Heel Back To A Babyface

Vince McMahon has reportedly made the decision to turn another heel face. A report from PWInsider notes that Braun Strowman is no longer a heel on the red brand. Strowman recently turned heel after h[...] Nov 10 - Vince McMahon has reportedly made the decision to turn another heel face. A report from PWInsider notes that Braun Strowman is no longer a heel on the red brand. Strowman recently turned heel after h[...]