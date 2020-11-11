PAC Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 11, 2020
The Bastard PAC back on AEW television.
Following tonight’s main event between Penta El Cero M and Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite on TNT, PAC appeared to confronted Eddie Kingston, screaming at the Mad King for making a “huge mistake.”
PAC hasn't appeared in many months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On next week’s show, he’ll be taking on the Blade.
