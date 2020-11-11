Shaquille O’Neal Heading To AEW To Wrestle Cody Rhodes?

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT Cody Rhodes was cutting a promo before being interrupted by a new name to AEW, Jade Cargill.

Cargill took issue with Cody calling himself a giant killer and referenced Shaquille O'Neal as the real star. Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes told Cargill to stay away from Cody but Cody was then attacked by Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

Darby Allin and Will Hobbs came out to make the save.

Shaq has said in recent interviews that he would be interested in wrestling Rhodes. Shaq was also backstage at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Photo cred: @mattwoghin on Twitter.