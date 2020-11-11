Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT on USA Network
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 11, 2020
WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s NXT on USA Network.
- Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American Championship
- Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles
- Raquel Gonzalez vs. Xia Li
- Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae
