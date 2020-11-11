Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

- Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles

- Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American Championship

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s NXT on USA Network.

» More News From This Feed

Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix. - “The Natural Nightmares&rdqu[...] Nov 11 - AEW has announced the following matches for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix. - “The Natural Nightmares&rdqu[...]

Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT on USA Network

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s NXT on USA Network. - Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American [...] Nov 11 - WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s NXT on USA Network. - Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American [...]

Nikki Bella & Brie Bella Want 'One More Run' In WWE

The Bella Twins believe they have one more run left in them and have their eyes set on gold. The former WWE Superstars who both retired from the ring[...] Nov 11 - The Bella Twins believe they have one more run left in them and have their eyes set on gold. The former WWE Superstars who both retired from the ring[...]

The Rascalz Are Departing Impact Wrestling

The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz), are leaving Impact Wrestling with their last match airing on next week’s edition ep[...] Nov 11 - The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz), are leaving Impact Wrestling with their last match airing on next week’s edition ep[...]

15 Years Ago Today, Eddie Guerrero's Last-Ever Match Was Broadcast

Eddie Guerrero's last-ever match aired on this day 15 years ago against Mr. Kennedy on WWE SmackDown. Eddie passed away a few days later on November 1[...] Nov 11 - Eddie Guerrero's last-ever match aired on this day 15 years ago against Mr. Kennedy on WWE SmackDown. Eddie passed away a few days later on November 1[...]

AEW President Tony Khan Hints At "Massive Surprises Ahead"

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted the following ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. "Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite&n[...] Nov 11 - AEW President Tony Khan tweeted the following ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. "Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite&n[...]

WWE Confirms Tribute To The Troops Is Returning To Television

WWE issued the following: 18th Annual WWE® Tribute to the Troops® to Air on FOX 11/11/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The 18[...] Nov 11 - WWE issued the following: 18th Annual WWE® Tribute to the Troops® to Air on FOX 11/11/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The 18[...]

Official Press Release For Upcoming AEW Games

All Elite Wrestling issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Announces Launch of AEW GAMES— AEW’s Initial Gaming Offerings Feature Highl[...] Nov 10 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Announces Launch of AEW GAMES— AEW’s Initial Gaming Offerings Feature Highl[...]

AEW Announces Console, Mobile and Casino Game - Full Details

During a special live stream on YouTube, AEW Games revealed details for several upcoming games for console and mobile. Below are some of the details t[...] Nov 10 - During a special live stream on YouTube, AEW Games revealed details for several upcoming games for console and mobile. Below are some of the details t[...]

WATCH: AEW Games Announcement - Special Event (Live Stream)

AEW will be making a major announcement tonight regarding AEW Games. The stream was originally scheduled for 6 PM ET but has now been moved to 6:45 PM[...] Nov 10 - AEW will be making a major announcement tonight regarding AEW Games. The stream was originally scheduled for 6 PM ET but has now been moved to 6:45 PM[...]

New Match Added To This Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal for tomorrow's Dynamite on TNT. Below is the updated card: - Tay Conti vs. [...] Nov 10 - AEW has announced FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal for tomorrow's Dynamite on TNT. Below is the updated card: - Tay Conti vs. [...]

Leaked Information Regarding Tonight's AEW Video Game Announcement

At 6 PM ET, AEW will be making an announcement tonight regarding the release of upcoming games. The AEWGames.com website was active for some time tod[...] Nov 10 - At 6 PM ET, AEW will be making an announcement tonight regarding the release of upcoming games. The AEWGames.com website was active for some time tod[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstar Possibly Returning?

WWE is reportedly considering the return of a Superstar they released back in April due to budget cuts. Fightful Select is reporting that sources hav[...] Nov 10 - WWE is reportedly considering the return of a Superstar they released back in April due to budget cuts. Fightful Select is reporting that sources hav[...]

WWE Tribute to the Troops Returning To Television This Year?

WWE might be in the process of bringing back its annual Tribute to the Troops event back to television in December, according to PWInsider. The event[...] Nov 10 - WWE might be in the process of bringing back its annual Tribute to the Troops event back to television in December, according to PWInsider. The event[...]

What AEW Had Planned For Live Events Pre-COVID-19

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed what AEW President Tony Khan had planned for live events prior to the Co[...] Nov 10 - On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed what AEW President Tony Khan had planned for live events prior to the Co[...]

WWE Considering Moving ThunderDome To Tropicana Field Stadium?

WWE officials are exploring the possibility of moving the WWE ThunderDome to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to Dave Meltzer on [...] Nov 10 - WWE officials are exploring the possibility of moving the WWE ThunderDome to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to Dave Meltzer on [...]

Vince McMahon Has Decided To Turn A Heel Back To A Babyface

Vince McMahon has reportedly made the decision to turn another heel face. A report from PWInsider notes that Braun Strowman is no longer a heel on th[...] Nov 10 - Vince McMahon has reportedly made the decision to turn another heel face. A report from PWInsider notes that Braun Strowman is no longer a heel on th[...]

D-Von Dudley’s Sons Set To Make Their AEW Debuts Tonight

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley's sons Terrence and Terell Hughes will make their AEW debuts tonight on Dark. D-Von took to Twitter and said: &ld[...] Nov 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley's sons Terrence and Terell Hughes will make their AEW debuts tonight on Dark. D-Von took to Twitter and said: &ld[...]

Fans Are Taking Issue With Tom Phillips Over Mustafa Ali's Name

WWE commentator Tom Phillips responded to a fan on Twitter who criticized him for how he pronounces Mustafa Ali's name on WWE television. "Hi (pers[...] Nov 10 - WWE commentator Tom Phillips responded to a fan on Twitter who criticized him for how he pronounces Mustafa Ali's name on WWE television. "Hi (pers[...]

Braun Strowman Had An Idea To Increase Raw Ratings

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman talked about wanting to increase the ratings for the third hour of Raw on [...] Nov 10 - In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman talked about wanting to increase the ratings for the third hour of Raw on [...]

Vince Russo: "WWE Is Not Even A Priority For The USA Network"

Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo appeared on the Legion of RAW podcast and gave an interesting insight into WWE RAW on the USA Network. "I&rs[...] Nov 10 - Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo appeared on the Legion of RAW podcast and gave an interesting insight into WWE RAW on the USA Network. "I&rs[...]

WWE Raw Results: Lana vs. Shayna Baszler: Did Lana Go Through a Table Again?

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler easil[...] Nov 09 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler easil[...]

WWE Raw Results: Who Became the Final Member of Team Raw for Survivor Series?

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Triple Threat Match between Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy and Elias to determine the final member[...] Nov 09 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Triple Threat Match between Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy and Elias to determine the final member[...]

Alexa Bliss On Those Who Criticise WWE For Classing Superstars As Independent Contractors

In an interview on Alison Rosen's podcast, Alexa Bliss discussed WWE stars being independent contractors instead of employees. "WWE takes care of u[...] Nov 09 - In an interview on Alison Rosen's podcast, Alexa Bliss discussed WWE stars being independent contractors instead of employees. "WWE takes care of u[...]