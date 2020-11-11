Nikki Bella & Brie Bella Want 'One More Run' In WWE

Thanks to HeelByNature.com for the transcription.

The Bella Twins are still to be inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame, which was postponed prior to WrestleMania due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is what’s hard for Nikki and I, when we left, all of a sudden the WWE Women’s tag titles came, and we’re like ‘what a sec, that’s for the Bella twins’. We’ve been dying to have tag titles, so her and I feel like we have one more run in this, so we really want to go for those titles."

The former WWE Superstars who both retired from the ring in 2019 are in the process of promoting an all-new new season of Total Bellas and recently told Mario Lopez and Kit Hooper of Access Hollywood they would like a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

The Bella Twins believe they have one more run left in them and have their eyes set on gold.

Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix. - “The Natural Nightmares” Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher a[...] Nov 11 - AEW has announced the following matches for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix. - “The Natural Nightmares” Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher a[...]

Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT on USA Network

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s NXT on USA Network. - Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American Championship - Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Ty[...] Nov 11 - WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s NXT on USA Network. - Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American Championship - Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Ty[...]

The Rascalz Are Departing Impact Wrestling

The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz), are leaving Impact Wrestling with their last match airing on next week’s edition episode on AXS, according to PWInsider. The trio's [...] Nov 11 - The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz), are leaving Impact Wrestling with their last match airing on next week’s edition episode on AXS, according to PWInsider. The trio's [...]

15 Years Ago Today, Eddie Guerrero's Last-Ever Match Was Broadcast

Eddie Guerrero's last-ever match aired on this day 15 years ago against Mr. Kennedy on WWE SmackDown. Eddie passed away a few days later on November 13. In an interview with Sportskeeda, here is what[...] Nov 11 - Eddie Guerrero's last-ever match aired on this day 15 years ago against Mr. Kennedy on WWE SmackDown. Eddie passed away a few days later on November 13. In an interview with Sportskeeda, here is what[...]

AEW President Tony Khan Hints At "Massive Surprises Ahead"

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted the following ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. "Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of [...] Nov 11 - AEW President Tony Khan tweeted the following ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. "Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of [...]

WWE Confirms Tribute To The Troops Is Returning To Television

WWE issued the following: 18th Annual WWE® Tribute to the Troops® to Air on FOX 11/11/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The 18th annual WWETribute to the Troops will air on FOX[...] Nov 11 - WWE issued the following: 18th Annual WWE® Tribute to the Troops® to Air on FOX 11/11/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The 18th annual WWETribute to the Troops will air on FOX[...]

Official Press Release For Upcoming AEW Games

All Elite Wrestling issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Announces Launch of AEW GAMES— AEW’s Initial Gaming Offerings Feature Highly Anticipated Console Game and Two Mobile Games &m[...] Nov 10 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Announces Launch of AEW GAMES— AEW’s Initial Gaming Offerings Feature Highly Anticipated Console Game and Two Mobile Games &m[...]

AEW Announces Console, Mobile and Casino Game - Full Details

During a special live stream on YouTube, AEW Games revealed details for several upcoming games for console and mobile. Below are some of the details that came out of that announcement. AEW Console Ga[...] Nov 10 - During a special live stream on YouTube, AEW Games revealed details for several upcoming games for console and mobile. Below are some of the details that came out of that announcement. AEW Console Ga[...]

WATCH: AEW Games Announcement - Special Event (Live Stream)

AEW will be making a major announcement tonight regarding AEW Games. The stream was originally scheduled for 6 PM ET but has now been moved to 6:45 PM ET. You can watch the announcement on the stream[...] Nov 10 - AEW will be making a major announcement tonight regarding AEW Games. The stream was originally scheduled for 6 PM ET but has now been moved to 6:45 PM ET. You can watch the announcement on the stream[...]

New Match Added To This Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal for tomorrow's Dynamite on TNT. Below is the updated card: - Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet - Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zer[...] Nov 10 - AEW has announced FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal for tomorrow's Dynamite on TNT. Below is the updated card: - Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet - Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zer[...]

Leaked Information Regarding Tonight's AEW Video Game Announcement

At 6 PM ET, AEW will be making an announcement tonight regarding the release of upcoming games. The AEWGames.com website was active for some time today before it was password protected. The time it w[...] Nov 10 - At 6 PM ET, AEW will be making an announcement tonight regarding the release of upcoming games. The AEWGames.com website was active for some time today before it was password protected. The time it w[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstar Possibly Returning?

WWE is reportedly considering the return of a Superstar they released back in April due to budget cuts. Fightful Select is reporting that sources have revealed that No Way Jose is on the company's ra[...] Nov 10 - WWE is reportedly considering the return of a Superstar they released back in April due to budget cuts. Fightful Select is reporting that sources have revealed that No Way Jose is on the company's ra[...]

WWE Tribute to the Troops Returning To Television This Year?

WWE might be in the process of bringing back its annual Tribute to the Troops event back to television in December, according to PWInsider. The event has been produced every year since 2003, but in 2[...] Nov 10 - WWE might be in the process of bringing back its annual Tribute to the Troops event back to television in December, according to PWInsider. The event has been produced every year since 2003, but in 2[...]

What AEW Had Planned For Live Events Pre-COVID-19

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed what AEW President Tony Khan had planned for live events prior to the Covid-19 crisis. "When they (AEW) first started&h[...] Nov 10 - On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed what AEW President Tony Khan had planned for live events prior to the Covid-19 crisis. "When they (AEW) first started&h[...]

WWE Considering Moving ThunderDome To Tropicana Field Stadium?

WWE officials are exploring the possibility of moving the WWE ThunderDome to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. As previously reported,[...] Nov 10 - WWE officials are exploring the possibility of moving the WWE ThunderDome to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. As previously reported,[...]

Vince McMahon Has Decided To Turn A Heel Back To A Babyface

Vince McMahon has reportedly made the decision to turn another heel face. A report from PWInsider notes that Braun Strowman is no longer a heel on the red brand. Strowman recently turned heel after h[...] Nov 10 - Vince McMahon has reportedly made the decision to turn another heel face. A report from PWInsider notes that Braun Strowman is no longer a heel on the red brand. Strowman recently turned heel after h[...]

D-Von Dudley’s Sons Set To Make Their AEW Debuts Tonight

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley's sons Terrence and Terell Hughes will make their AEW debuts tonight on Dark. D-Von took to Twitter and said: “Very proud of my sons! Get ready boys, your ti[...] Nov 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley's sons Terrence and Terell Hughes will make their AEW debuts tonight on Dark. D-Von took to Twitter and said: “Very proud of my sons! Get ready boys, your ti[...]

Fans Are Taking Issue With Tom Phillips Over Mustafa Ali's Name

WWE commentator Tom Phillips responded to a fan on Twitter who criticized him for how he pronounces Mustafa Ali's name on WWE television. "Hi (person not named) I understand your issue regarding th[...] Nov 10 - WWE commentator Tom Phillips responded to a fan on Twitter who criticized him for how he pronounces Mustafa Ali's name on WWE television. "Hi (person not named) I understand your issue regarding th[...]

Braun Strowman Had An Idea To Increase Raw Ratings

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman talked about wanting to increase the ratings for the third hour of Raw on USA Network. "The third hour of RAW sometimes f[...] Nov 10 - In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman talked about wanting to increase the ratings for the third hour of Raw on USA Network. "The third hour of RAW sometimes f[...]

Vince Russo: "WWE Is Not Even A Priority For The USA Network"

Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo appeared on the Legion of RAW podcast and gave an interesting insight into WWE RAW on the USA Network. "I’m going to tell you something. I’m going[...] Nov 10 - Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo appeared on the Legion of RAW podcast and gave an interesting insight into WWE RAW on the USA Network. "I’m going to tell you something. I’m going[...]

WWE Raw Results: Lana vs. Shayna Baszler: Did Lana Go Through a Table Again?

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler easily dominated Lana before finishing her off with the[...] Nov 09 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler easily dominated Lana before finishing her off with the[...]

WWE Raw Results: Who Became the Final Member of Team Raw for Survivor Series?

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Triple Threat Match between Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy and Elias to determine the final member of Team Raw at Survivor Series. Riddle pinn[...] Nov 09 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Triple Threat Match between Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy and Elias to determine the final member of Team Raw at Survivor Series. Riddle pinn[...]

Alexa Bliss On Those Who Criticise WWE For Classing Superstars As Independent Contractors

In an interview on Alison Rosen's podcast, Alexa Bliss discussed WWE stars being independent contractors instead of employees. "WWE takes care of us 100%, we all are in a contract, and anything tha[...] Nov 09 - In an interview on Alison Rosen's podcast, Alexa Bliss discussed WWE stars being independent contractors instead of employees. "WWE takes care of us 100%, we all are in a contract, and anything tha[...]